Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 4

By Sportz Connect
Modified Nov 30, 2023 18:22 IST
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group E Points Table
On the fourth day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, a total of 36 teams played against each other across 18 games with some thrilling outcomes and results. Let's take a look at how all the teams fared on Day 4 of the competition.

Mumbai dominates Group A

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Mumbai440003.10616
2Kerala431001.04312
3Railways422000.6188
4Tripura422000.4898
5Saurashtra422000.0688
6Pondicherry42200-0.7038
7Odisha41300-1.3714
8Sikkim40400-2.9570

In Group A, Mumbai are continuing their domination with four successive victories, bagging 16 points at an NRR of 3.106. Their wins came against Sikkim, Kerala, Railwans and Puducherry.

Moreover, Kerala, Railways, and Saurashtra also bagged wins on the fourth day of the campaign. Unfortunately, the Railways, Tripura, and Odisha couldn't bag wins on the day with Sikkim suffering four consecutive defeats.

Vidarbha in red-hot form in Group B

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Vidarbha440002.4916
2Services431001.12112
3Chhattisgarh431000.68912
4Maharashtra422000.3758
5Hyderabad422000.3668
6Jharkhand42200-0.7748
7Meghalaya40400-1.4260
8Manipur40400-3.230

Moving to Group B, Vidarbha are in red-hot form, registering their fourth win of the season, carrying 16 points at a net run rate of 2.49. Services, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra also bagged decent wins on the day.

Unfortunately, Hyderabad, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya suffered their respective defeats on the day with Manipur bagging their fourth consecutive defeat of the campaign and reeling at the bottom spot in the standings.

Haryana and Karnataka lead in Group C

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Haryana440002.55516
2Karnataka440002.39616
3Chandigarh422001.4048
4Delhi422001.0468
5Uttarakhand422000.4088
6J & K41201-2.0226
7Bihar40301-3.282
8Mizoram40400-4.2590

Shifting to Group C, Haryana and Karnataka secured four consecutive wins apiece to hold the top two spots in the standings, carrying 16 points each. With two teams dominating this group, it would be interesting to watch which team comes out on top in the business end of the campaign.

Also, Uttarakhand and J&K secured wins in this group against Chandigarh and Delhi respectively. Regrettably, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, and Mizoram faced defeats with the last two teams carrying wooden spoons.

Rajasthan top Group D standings

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Rajasthan440001.89616
2Gujarat431001.08212
3Himachal Pradesh321001.1378
4Uttar Pradesh31200-0.4154
5Assam31200-0.5814
6Andhra41300-0.6944
7Arunachal Pradesh30300-3.7760

Delving into Group D, Rajasthan are topping the charts with four back-to-back wins. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh also secured victories to make it to the second and third spots.

UP, Assam, and Andhra couldn't bag victories on the fourth day of the campaign with Arunachal Pradesh failing to bag a win in four games so far. They are currently holding the bottom spot in this particular group.

Bengal right on top in Group E

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Bengal431002.18912
2Tamil Nadu330001.06812
3Madhya Pradesh431000.87112
4Baroda422000.0548
5Punjab31200-0.1894
6Goa30300-1.0970
7Nagaland30300-5.8460

Group E has been topped by Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh at the top three spots with 12 points apiece at an NRR of 1.729, 1.417, and 0.573 respectively.

Interestingly, Punjab bagged their first win of the season against Goa. Goa and Nagaland are occupying the bottom two positions after failing to create an impact in the campaign so far.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
