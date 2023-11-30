Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 4

On the fourth day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, a total of 36 teams played against each other across 18 games with some thrilling outcomes and results. Let's take a look at how all the teams fared on Day 4 of the competition.

Mumbai dominates Group A

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Mumbai 4 4 0 0 0 3.106 16 2 Kerala 4 3 1 0 0 1.043 12 3 Railways 4 2 2 0 0 0.618 8 4 Tripura 4 2 2 0 0 0.489 8 5 Saurashtra 4 2 2 0 0 0.068 8 6 Pondicherry 4 2 2 0 0 -0.703 8 7 Odisha 4 1 3 0 0 -1.371 4 8 Sikkim 4 0 4 0 0 -2.957 0

In Group A, Mumbai are continuing their domination with four successive victories, bagging 16 points at an NRR of 3.106. Their wins came against Sikkim, Kerala, Railwans and Puducherry.

Moreover, Kerala, Railways, and Saurashtra also bagged wins on the fourth day of the campaign. Unfortunately, the Railways, Tripura, and Odisha couldn't bag wins on the day with Sikkim suffering four consecutive defeats.

Vidarbha in red-hot form in Group B

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Vidarbha 4 4 0 0 0 2.49 16 2 Services 4 3 1 0 0 1.121 12 3 Chhattisgarh 4 3 1 0 0 0.689 12 4 Maharashtra 4 2 2 0 0 0.375 8 5 Hyderabad 4 2 2 0 0 0.366 8 6 Jharkhand 4 2 2 0 0 -0.774 8 7 Meghalaya 4 0 4 0 0 -1.426 0 8 Manipur 4 0 4 0 0 -3.23 0

Moving to Group B, Vidarbha are in red-hot form, registering their fourth win of the season, carrying 16 points at a net run rate of 2.49. Services, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra also bagged decent wins on the day.

Unfortunately, Hyderabad, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya suffered their respective defeats on the day with Manipur bagging their fourth consecutive defeat of the campaign and reeling at the bottom spot in the standings.

Haryana and Karnataka lead in Group C

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Haryana 4 4 0 0 0 2.555 16 2 Karnataka 4 4 0 0 0 2.396 16 3 Chandigarh 4 2 2 0 0 1.404 8 4 Delhi 4 2 2 0 0 1.046 8 5 Uttarakhand 4 2 2 0 0 0.408 8 6 J & K 4 1 2 0 1 -2.022 6 7 Bihar 4 0 3 0 1 -3.28 2 8 Mizoram 4 0 4 0 0 -4.259 0

Shifting to Group C, Haryana and Karnataka secured four consecutive wins apiece to hold the top two spots in the standings, carrying 16 points each. With two teams dominating this group, it would be interesting to watch which team comes out on top in the business end of the campaign.

Also, Uttarakhand and J&K secured wins in this group against Chandigarh and Delhi respectively. Regrettably, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, and Mizoram faced defeats with the last two teams carrying wooden spoons.

Rajasthan top Group D standings

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Rajasthan 4 4 0 0 0 1.896 16 2 Gujarat 4 3 1 0 0 1.082 12 3 Himachal Pradesh 3 2 1 0 0 1.137 8 4 Uttar Pradesh 3 1 2 0 0 -0.415 4 5 Assam 3 1 2 0 0 -0.581 4 6 Andhra 4 1 3 0 0 -0.694 4 7 Arunachal Pradesh 3 0 3 0 0 -3.776 0

Delving into Group D, Rajasthan are topping the charts with four back-to-back wins. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh also secured victories to make it to the second and third spots.

UP, Assam, and Andhra couldn't bag victories on the fourth day of the campaign with Arunachal Pradesh failing to bag a win in four games so far. They are currently holding the bottom spot in this particular group.

Bengal right on top in Group E

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Bengal 4 3 1 0 0 2.189 12 2 Tamil Nadu 3 3 0 0 0 1.068 12 3 Madhya Pradesh 4 3 1 0 0 0.871 12 4 Baroda 4 2 2 0 0 0.054 8 5 Punjab 3 1 2 0 0 -0.189 4 6 Goa 3 0 3 0 0 -1.097 0 7 Nagaland 3 0 3 0 0 -5.846 0

Group E has been topped by Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh at the top three spots with 12 points apiece at an NRR of 1.729, 1.417, and 0.573 respectively.

Interestingly, Punjab bagged their first win of the season against Goa. Goa and Nagaland are occupying the bottom two positions after failing to create an impact in the campaign so far.