Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 5

Eighteen games were played on Day 5 (Friday, December 1) of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The encounter between Andhra and Gujarat was hampered by rain and ended without a result. Let’s delve into the details of how all teams fared on the fifth day of the campaign.

Group A dominated by Mumbai

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Mumbai 5 5 0 0 0 2.653 793/133.3 756/230.0 20 2 Kerala"}">Kerala 5 4 1 0 0 1.624 947/191.0 748/224.2 16 3 Railways 5 3 2 0 0 0.54 929/191.5 948/220.2 12 4 Tripura 5 2 3 0 0 0.332 918/204.0 826/198.1 8 5 Saurashtra 5 2 3 0 0 -0.206 763/224.4 837/232.2 8 6 Pondicherry 5 2 3 0 0 -0.678 745/232.5 806/207.5 8 7 Odisha 5 2 3 0 0 -0.901 716/189.0 816/174.0 8 8 Sikkim 5 0 5 0 0 -3.238 497/225.0 571/104.5 0

Mumbai continued to dominate Group A standings with five successive victories, racking up 20 points at an NRR of 2.653. Kerala, Railways, and Odisha also bagged victories in their respective matches.

Unfortunately, Tripura, Saurashtra, and Puducherry failed to bag a win on the fifth day of the campaign. Meanwhile, Sikkim suffered their fifth defeat of the competition, carrying the wooden spoon.

Vidarbha display dominance in Group B

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Vidarbha 5 5 0 0 0 2.126 1012/161.4 959/232.0 20 2 Services 5 4 1 0 0 0.977 1196/214.1 1128/244.5 16 3 Chhattisgarh 5 3 2 0 0 0.533 1439/240.1 1321/242.0 12 4 Maharashtra"}">Maharashtra 5 3 2 0 0 0.308 1445/225.0 1450/237.1 12 5 Jharkhand 5 3 2 0 0 0.05 1251/228.0 1053/193.4 12 6 Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 0 0.285 1301/229.5 1283/238.4 8 7 Meghalaya 5 0 5 0 0 -1.232 985/230.0 1216/220.3 0 8 Manipur 5 0 5 0 0 -2.967 892/250.0 1111/170.0 0

Talking about Group B, Vidarbha are right on top of the standings with five back-to-back victories at a net run rate of 2.126. Meanwhile, Services secured their third consecutive win of the season.

Also, Maharashtra and Jharkhand bagged wins on the day. Unfortunately, Meghalaya and Manipur couldn't bag victories after being part of five games, and are reeling at the bottom two positions in the standings.

Haryana and Karnataka rule Group C

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Haryana 5 5 0 0 0 2.244 1228/207.1 895/243.0 20 2 Karnataka 5 5 0 0 0 1.971 1347/211.1 1049/238.0 20 3 Uttarakhand 5 3 2 0 0 0.651 1214/231.4 1051/229.0 12 4 J & K 5 2 2 0 1 -0.496 949/200.0 918/175.1 10 5 Chandigarh"}">Chandigarh 5 2 3 0 0 1.01 1299/218.1 1190/240.4 8 6 Delhi 5 2 3 0 0 0.564 888/177.0 1013/227.3 8 7 Bihar 5 0 4 0 1 -2.438 594/200.0 676/125.0 2 8 Mizoram 5 0 5 0 0 -4.107 690/234.0 1417/200.5 0

Moving to Group C, Haryana and Karnataka occupy the top two positions with 20 points apiece at an NRR of 2.348 and 2.183 respectively. It would be interesting to watch which side ends on top in this group.

Moreover, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir also registered victories. However, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, and Mizoram suffered defeats. Bihar and Mizoram are yet to open their accounts.

Rajasthan right on top in Group D

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Rajasthan 4 4 0 0 0 1.896 977/177.4 717/199.0 16 2 Gujarat 5 3 1 0 1 1.082 841/150.4 804/178.4 14 3 Himachal Pradesh 4 3 1 0 0 1.71 674/115.4 667/162.0 12 4 Uttar Pradesh 4 2 2 0 0 -0.267 805/154.2 859/156.4 8 5 Andhra 5 1 3 0 1 -0.694 805/184.1 850/167.5 6 6 Assam"}">Assam 4 1 3 0 0 -0.625 658/144.2 699/134.5 4 7 Arunachal Pradesh 4 0 4 0 0 -4.169 642/175.0 806/102.5 0

Shifting our focus to Group D, Rajasthan bagged four consecutive wins and are sitting on top of the table. However, their game wasn't scheduled on the day. Gujarat and Andhra's game was abandoned due to rain.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh registered victories with Assam and Arunachal Pradesh suffering from defeats. Arunachal Pradesh are yet to taste success in this edition of the tournament.

Group E led by MP

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Madhya Pradesh 5 4 1 0 0 0.741 910/175.2 1010/227.0 16 2 Tamil Nadu 4 3 1 0 0 0.342 718/169.1 722/185.0 12 3 Bengal 4 3 1 0 0 2.189 795/153.5 504/169.1 12 4 Baroda 5 2 3 0 0 0.006 1119/235.0 1112/233.5 8 5 Punjab"}">Punjab 4 2 2 0 0 0.294 840/177.0 788/177.0 8 6 Goa 4 1 3 0 0 0.38 1140/200.0 1009/189.4 4 7 Nagaland 4 0 4 0 0 -5.288 581/185.0 958/113.4 0

In Group E, Madhya Pradesh are ruling the standings with four wins in five matches so far. They got back to winning ways over Baroda by four wickets. Bengal were propelled to the second spot after Tamil Nadu encountered a defeat over Punjab by 76 runs.

Nagaland are reeling down the standings in this particular group after failing to bag a win in five matches at an NRR of -5.288. Interestingly, Punjab and Goa got back to winning ways in their respective encounters.