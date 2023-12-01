Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 5

Modified Dec 01, 2023 20:09 IST
Vijay Hazare Trophy Points Table

Eighteen games were played on Day 5 (Friday, December 1) of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The encounter between Andhra and Gujarat was hampered by rain and ended without a result. Let’s delve into the details of how all teams fared on the fifth day of the campaign.

Group A dominated by Mumbai

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRFORAGAINSTPTS
1Mumbai550002.653793/133.3756/230.020
2Kerala"}">Kerala541001.624947/191.0748/224.216
3Railways532000.54929/191.5948/220.212
4Tripura523000.332918/204.0826/198.18
5Saurashtra52300-0.206763/224.4837/232.28
6Pondicherry52300-0.678745/232.5806/207.58
7Odisha52300-0.901716/189.0816/174.08
8Sikkim50500-3.238497/225.0571/104.50

Mumbai continued to dominate Group A standings with five successive victories, racking up 20 points at an NRR of 2.653. Kerala, Railways, and Odisha also bagged victories in their respective matches.

Unfortunately, Tripura, Saurashtra, and Puducherry failed to bag a win on the fifth day of the campaign. Meanwhile, Sikkim suffered their fifth defeat of the competition, carrying the wooden spoon.

Vidarbha display dominance in Group B

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRFORAGAINSTPTS
1Vidarbha550002.1261012/161.4959/232.020
2Services541000.9771196/214.11128/244.516
3Chhattisgarh532000.5331439/240.11321/242.012
4Maharashtra"}">Maharashtra532000.3081445/225.01450/237.112
5Jharkhand532000.051251/228.01053/193.412
6Hyderabad523000.2851301/229.51283/238.48
7Meghalaya50500-1.232985/230.01216/220.30
8Manipur50500-2.967892/250.01111/170.00

Talking about Group B, Vidarbha are right on top of the standings with five back-to-back victories at a net run rate of 2.126. Meanwhile, Services secured their third consecutive win of the season.

Also, Maharashtra and Jharkhand bagged wins on the day. Unfortunately, Meghalaya and Manipur couldn't bag victories after being part of five games, and are reeling at the bottom two positions in the standings.

Haryana and Karnataka rule Group C

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRFORAGAINSTPTS
1Haryana550002.2441228/207.1895/243.020
2Karnataka550001.9711347/211.11049/238.020
3Uttarakhand532000.6511214/231.41051/229.012
4J & K52201-0.496949/200.0918/175.110
5Chandigarh"}">Chandigarh523001.011299/218.11190/240.48
6Delhi523000.564888/177.01013/227.38
7Bihar50401-2.438594/200.0676/125.02
8Mizoram50500-4.107690/234.01417/200.50

Moving to Group C, Haryana and Karnataka occupy the top two positions with 20 points apiece at an NRR of 2.348 and 2.183 respectively. It would be interesting to watch which side ends on top in this group.

Moreover, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir also registered victories. However, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, and Mizoram suffered defeats. Bihar and Mizoram are yet to open their accounts.

Rajasthan right on top in Group D

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRFORAGAINSTPTS
1Rajasthan440001.896977/177.4717/199.016
2Gujarat531011.082841/150.4804/178.414
3Himachal Pradesh431001.71674/115.4667/162.012
4Uttar Pradesh42200-0.267805/154.2859/156.48
5Andhra51301-0.694805/184.1850/167.56
6Assam"}">Assam41300-0.625658/144.2699/134.54
7Arunachal Pradesh40400-4.169642/175.0806/102.50

Shifting our focus to Group D, Rajasthan bagged four consecutive wins and are sitting on top of the table. However, their game wasn't scheduled on the day. Gujarat and Andhra's game was abandoned due to rain.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh registered victories with Assam and Arunachal Pradesh suffering from defeats. Arunachal Pradesh are yet to taste success in this edition of the tournament.

Group E led by MP

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRFORAGAINSTPTS
1Madhya Pradesh541000.741910/175.21010/227.016
2Tamil Nadu431000.342718/169.1722/185.012
3Bengal431002.189795/153.5504/169.112
4Baroda523000.0061119/235.01112/233.58
5Punjab"}">Punjab422000.294840/177.0788/177.08
6Goa413000.381140/200.01009/189.44
7Nagaland40400-5.288581/185.0958/113.40

In Group E, Madhya Pradesh are ruling the standings with four wins in five matches so far. They got back to winning ways over Baroda by four wickets. Bengal were propelled to the second spot after Tamil Nadu encountered a defeat over Punjab by 76 runs.

Nagaland are reeling down the standings in this particular group after failing to bag a win in five matches at an NRR of -5.288. Interestingly, Punjab and Goa got back to winning ways in their respective encounters.

