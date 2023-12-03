Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 6

A total of 18 games were played on Day 6 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, producing exciting outings. Let’s take a look at how all teams fared on the sixth day of the prestigious 50-over competition.

Kerala move up in Group A of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

In Group A, Mumbai are top of the standings despite losing to Tripura by 53 runs via VJD method. Kerala strengthened the second slot after sealing their fourth straight win of the season. They have 20 points after six games.

Saurashtra returned to winning ways over Railways by eight wickets, while Odisha bagged their second straight win. Railways and Puducherry endured defeats on a day when Sikkim suffered their sixth straight defeat of the campaign.

Group A points table

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Mumbai 6 5 1 0 0 1.952 1004/176.3 1020/273.0 20 2 Kerala 6 5 1 0 0 1.916 1068/210.5 864/274.2 20 3 Tripura 6 3 3 0 0 0.485 1182/247.0 1037/241.1 12 4 Railways 6 3 3 0 0 0.194 1094/241.5 1117/258.0 12 5 Saurashtra 6 3 3 0 0 0.004 932/262.2 1002/282.2 12 6 Odisha 6 3 3 0 0 -0.187 833/210.5 927/224.0 12 7 Pondicherry 6 2 4 0 0 -1.028 861/282.5 927/227.4 8 8 Sikkim 6 0 6 0 0 -3.221 608/275.0 688/126.4 0

Vidarbha face first defeat in Group B of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

In Group B, Vidarbha faced their first defeat of the season over Hyderabad by 30 runs via VJD method. Jharkhand registered their second consecutive win, while Maharashtra bagged a hat-trick of wins.

Services suffered a defeat to Jharkhand by eight wickets, while Chhattisgarh suffered their second straight loss. Meghalaya and Manipur are yet to bag a win in this campaign after playing five and six games, respectively.

Group B points table

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Vidarbha 6 5 1 0 0 1.701 1141/190.4 1118/261.0 20 2 Jharkhand 6 4 2 0 0 0.542 1417/256.2 1215/243.4 16 3 Maharashtra 6 4 2 0 0 0.542 1641/261.5 1644/287.1 16 4 Services 6 4 2 0 0 0.404 1358/264.1 1294/273.1 16 5 Chhattisgarh 6 3 3 0 0 0.187 1633/290.1 1517/278.5 12 6 Hyderabad 6 3 3 0 0 0.365 1460/258.5 1412/267.4 12 7 Meghalaya 6 1 5 0 0 -0.941 1156/264.0 1354/254.3 4 8 Manipur 6 0 6 0 0 -2.658 1030/284.0 1282/204.0 0

Haryana dominate Group C of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Moving to Group C, Haryana continued their dominance, registering their sixth straight win of the season, accumulating 24 crucial points at an NRR of 2.297. Meanwhile, after winning five successive games, Karnataka suffered their first defeat of the campaign over Haryana.

Uttarakhand bagged their fourth consecutive win to secure third place in the standings, with Delhi bouncing back to winning ways. Mizoram registered their first win of the season over Bihar. Meanwhile, Bihar have the wooden spoon with five straight defeats.

Group C Points Table

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Haryana 6 6 0 0 0 2.214 1372/238.2 1038/293.0 24 2 Karnataka 6 5 1 0 0 1.273 1490/261.1 1193/269.1 20 3 Uttarakhand 6 4 2 0 0 0.633 1498/276.4 1334/279.0 16 4 Delhi 6 3 3 0 0 0.734 1167/227.0 1223/277.3 12 5 J & K 6 2 3 0 1 -0.532 1232/250.0 1202/220.1 10 6 Chandigarh 6 2 4 0 0 0.573 1509/268.1 1469/290.4 8 7 Mizoram 6 1 5 0 0 -3.112 948/284.0 1618/250.5 4 8 Bihar 6 0 5 0 1 -2.157 795/250.0 934/175.0 2

Group D topped by Rajasthan in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Moving to group D, Rajasthan notched up their fifth win of the competition, amassing 20 points at an NRR of 1.674. Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, registered their second straight win of the season.

Himachal Pradesh, Andhra, Assam suffered defeats on the day, while Arunachal Pradesh have the wooden spoon following one win in five games, with an NRR of -2.903.

Group D Points Table

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Rajasthan 5 5 0 0 0 1.682 1237/227.4 934/249.0 20 2 Gujarat 5 3 1 0 1 1.082 841/150.4 804/178.4 14 3 Uttar Pradesh 5 3 2 0 0 0.042 1060/196.1 1108/206.4 12 4 Himachal Pradesh 5 3 2 0 0 1.006 891/165.4 927/212.0 12 5 Andhra 6 1 4 0 1 -0.769 1054/234.1 1105/209.4 6 6 Arunachal Pradesh 5 1 4 0 0 -2.558 776/225.0 918/152.5 4 7 Assam 5 1 4 0 0 -0.544 770/194.2 833/184.5 4

Bengal on top in Group E of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

In Group E, Bengal are on top of the standings with four wins in five games. They have 16 points with a net run rate of 1.927. Tamil Nadu are second with 16 points at an NRR of 0.566.

MP are third with 16 points and an NRR of 0.365. Punjab, Baroda and Goa are the next three teams in the points table. Nagaland hve the wooden spoon after going winless in five games.

Group E Points Table

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Bengal 5 4 1 0 0 2.355 906/176.2 610/219.1 16 2 Madhya Pradesh 6 4 2 0 0 0.478 1088/225.2 1205/277.0 16 3 Tamil Nadu 5 4 1 0 0 0.336 913/219.1 900/235.0 16 4 Punjab 5 3 2 0 0 1.26 917/181.1 863/227.0 12 5 Baroda 5 2 3 0 0 0.006 1119/235.0 1112/233.5 8 6 Goa 5 1 4 0 0 -0.295 1246/250.0 1120/212.1 4 7 Nagaland 5 0 5 0 0 -5.992 656/235.0 1035/117.5 0