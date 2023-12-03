Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 6

Vijay Hazare Trophy Points Table
Vijay Hazare Trophy Points Table after December 3

A total of 18 games were played on Day 6 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, producing exciting outings. Let’s take a look at how all teams fared on the sixth day of the prestigious 50-over competition.

Kerala move up in Group A of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

In Group A, Mumbai are top of the standings despite losing to Tripura by 53 runs via VJD method. Kerala strengthened the second slot after sealing their fourth straight win of the season. They have 20 points after six games.

Saurashtra returned to winning ways over Railways by eight wickets, while Odisha bagged their second straight win. Railways and Puducherry endured defeats on a day when Sikkim suffered their sixth straight defeat of the campaign.

Group A points table

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRFORAGAINSTPTS
1Mumbai651001.9521004/176.31020/273.020
2Kerala651001.9161068/210.5864/274.220
3Tripura633000.4851182/247.01037/241.112
4Railways633000.1941094/241.51117/258.012
5Saurashtra633000.004932/262.21002/282.212
6Odisha63300-0.187833/210.5927/224.012
7Pondicherry62400-1.028861/282.5927/227.48
8Sikkim60600-3.221608/275.0688/126.40

Vidarbha face first defeat in Group B of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

In Group B, Vidarbha faced their first defeat of the season over Hyderabad by 30 runs via VJD method. Jharkhand registered their second consecutive win, while Maharashtra bagged a hat-trick of wins.

Services suffered a defeat to Jharkhand by eight wickets, while Chhattisgarh suffered their second straight loss. Meghalaya and Manipur are yet to bag a win in this campaign after playing five and six games, respectively.

Group B points table

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRFORAGAINSTPTS
1Vidarbha651001.7011141/190.41118/261.020
2Jharkhand642000.5421417/256.21215/243.416
3Maharashtra642000.5421641/261.51644/287.116
4Services642000.4041358/264.11294/273.116
5Chhattisgarh633000.1871633/290.11517/278.512
6Hyderabad633000.3651460/258.51412/267.412
7Meghalaya61500-0.9411156/264.01354/254.34
8Manipur60600-2.6581030/284.01282/204.00

Haryana dominate Group C of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Moving to Group C, Haryana continued their dominance, registering their sixth straight win of the season, accumulating 24 crucial points at an NRR of 2.297. Meanwhile, after winning five successive games, Karnataka suffered their first defeat of the campaign over Haryana.

Uttarakhand bagged their fourth consecutive win to secure third place in the standings, with Delhi bouncing back to winning ways. Mizoram registered their first win of the season over Bihar. Meanwhile, Bihar have the wooden spoon with five straight defeats.

Group C Points Table

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRFORAGAINSTPTS
1Haryana660002.2141372/238.21038/293.024
2Karnataka651001.2731490/261.11193/269.120
3Uttarakhand642000.6331498/276.41334/279.016
4Delhi633000.7341167/227.01223/277.312
5J & K62301-0.5321232/250.01202/220.110
6Chandigarh624000.5731509/268.11469/290.48
7Mizoram61500-3.112948/284.01618/250.54
8Bihar60501-2.157795/250.0934/175.02

Group D topped by Rajasthan in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Moving to group D, Rajasthan notched up their fifth win of the competition, amassing 20 points at an NRR of 1.674. Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, registered their second straight win of the season.

Himachal Pradesh, Andhra, Assam suffered defeats on the day, while Arunachal Pradesh have the wooden spoon following one win in five games, with an NRR of -2.903.

Group D Points Table

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRFORAGAINSTPTS
1Rajasthan550001.6821237/227.4934/249.020
2Gujarat531011.082841/150.4804/178.414
3Uttar Pradesh532000.0421060/196.11108/206.412
4Himachal Pradesh532001.006891/165.4927/212.012
5Andhra61401-0.7691054/234.11105/209.46
6Arunachal Pradesh51400-2.558776/225.0918/152.54
7Assam51400-0.544770/194.2833/184.54

Bengal on top in Group E of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

In Group E, Bengal are on top of the standings with four wins in five games. They have 16 points with a net run rate of 1.927. Tamil Nadu are second with 16 points at an NRR of 0.566.

MP are third with 16 points and an NRR of 0.365. Punjab, Baroda and Goa are the next three teams in the points table. Nagaland hve the wooden spoon after going winless in five games.

Group E Points Table

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRFORAGAINSTPTS
1Bengal541002.355906/176.2610/219.116
2Madhya Pradesh642000.4781088/225.21205/277.016
3Tamil Nadu541000.336913/219.1900/235.016
4Punjab532001.26917/181.1863/227.012
5Baroda523000.0061119/235.01112/233.58
6Goa51400-0.2951246/250.01120/212.14
7Nagaland50500-5.992656/235.01035/117.50

