Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 7

A total of 36 teams locked horns with each other in 18 games on the seventh days of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Let's delve into the details of all teams and how they fared on the seventh day of the prestigious one-day competition.

Kerala move up in Group A

Sr. No TEAMS M W L T D N/R PT NRR 1 KERALA 7 5 2 0 0 0 20 1.553 2 MUMBAI 7 5 2 0 0 0 20 1.158 3 TRIPURA 7 4 3 0 0 0 16 0.493 4 SAURASHTRA"}">SAURASHTRA 7 4 3 0 0 0 16 0.43 5 RAILWAYS 7 4 3 0 0 0 16 0.226 6 ODISHA 7 4 3 0 0 0 16 0.161 7 PUDUCHERRY 7 2 5 0 0 0 8 -0.922 8 SIKKIM 7 0 7 0 0 0 0 -3.594

Kerala propelled to the pole position in Group A with 20 points after bagging five wins in seven encounters. Mumbai slid to the second rank with five wins after losing their second game in a row.

Tripura and Saurashtra bagged their back-to-back victories with Railways got back to winning ways. Interestingly, Odisha bagged their third successive win. Sikkim are carrying the wooden spoon after losing all their seven games.

Vidarbha display dominance in Group B

Sr. No TEAMS M W L T D N/R PT NRR 1 VIDARBHA 7 5 2 0 0 0 20 1.349 2 MAHARASHTRA 7 5 2 0 0 0 20 0.985 3 SERVICES 7 5 2 0 0 0 20 0.39 4 HYDERABAD 7 4 3 0 0 0 16 0.899 5 CHHATTISGARH 7 4 3 0 0 0 16 0.451 6 JHARKHAND 7 4 3 0 0 0 16 0.136 7 MEGHALAYA 7 1 6 0 0 0 4 -1.361 8 MANIPUR 7 0 7 0 0 0 0 -2.866

Moving to Group B, Vidarbha continue to lead the points table with 20 points after bagging five out of seven wins. On the other hand, Maharashtra and Services secured the second and third ranks with 20 points apiece.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are carrying 16 points each. Meghalaya and Manipur are occupying the last two positions after faltering badly in the ongoing campaign.

Group C topped by Haryana

Sr. No TEAMS M W L T D N/R PT NRR 1 HARYANA 7 7 0 0 0 0 28 1.891 2 KARNATAKA"}">KARNATAKA 7 6 1 0 0 0 24 1.68 3 UTTARAKHAND 7 5 2 0 0 0 20 0.691 4 CHANDIGARH 7 3 4 0 0 0 12 0.777 5 DELHI 7 3 4 0 0 0 12 0.418 6 JAMMU & KASHMIR 7 2 4 0 0 1 10 -0.456 7 MIZORAM 7 1 6 0 0 0 4 -3.298 8 BIHAR 7 0 6 0 0 1 2 -2.116

Shifting our focus to Group C, Haryana are dominating the standings with seven consecutive wins, accumulating 28 points. Karnataka are on the second spot with one defeat, amassing 24 points.

Regrettably, Mizoram and Bihar are reeling down the standings at the seventh and eighth spots with four and two points, respectively. Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Delhi, and J&K have secured the third, fourth, fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

Rajasthan display dominance in Group D

Sr. No TEAMS M W L T D N/R PT NRR 1 RAJASTHAN 6 6 0 0 0 0 24 1.87 2 GUJARAT 6 4 1 0 0 1 18 0.91 3 UTTAR PRADESH 6 4 2 0 0 0 16 0.833 4 HIMACHAL PRADESH 6 3 3 0 0 0 12 0.824 5 ANDHRA 6 1 4 0 0 1 6 -0.769 6 ASSAM 6 1 5 0 0 0 4 -0.924 7 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 6 1 5 0 0 0 4 -2.946

Delving into Group D, Rajasthan won all six games to top the points table with 24 points. Gujarat, on the other hand, secured the second rank with 18 points. Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh are in the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Interestingly, Andhra, with a power-packed line-up, faltered badly, reeling down at the fifth position. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are at the bottom two slots.

Bengal right on top in Group E

Sr. No TEAMS M W L T D N/R PT NRR 1 BENGAL 6 5 1 0 0 0 20 2.1 2 TAMIL NADU"}">TAMIL NADU 6 5 1 0 0 0 20 0.944 3 MADHYA PRADESH 6 4 2 0 0 0 16 0.478 4 PUNJAB 6 3 3 0 0 0 12 0.8 5 BARODA 6 3 3 0 0 0 12 0.07 6 GOA"}">GOA 6 1 5 0 0 0 4 -0.303 7 NAGALAND 6 0 6 0 0 0 0 -6.273

Talking about Group E, Bengal and Tamil Nadu are holding the top two spots with 20 points apiece after bagging five wins each. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are occupying the third and fourth spots with 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Unfortunately, Goa have secured only one win, bagging the sixth spot. Nagaland, on the other hand, are carrying the wooden spoon after going winless in six games.

With the conclusion of the group stage fixtures, Bengal, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Karnataka, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu have made it to the knockouts.