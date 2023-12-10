Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details

The quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will be played on Monday, December 11. All the four quarter-final matches will be played in Rajkot. Haryana will take on Bengal in the first quarter-final, while Rajasthan will face Kerala in the second. The third quarter-final will be contested between Vidarbha and Karnataka and the fourth between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu.

Mumbai, Vidarbha, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu qualified for the knockouts by topping their respective groups. Kerala and Bengal then booked their berth in the quarter-finals by defeating Maharashtra and Gujarat in their respective pre-quarter-finals.

Batting first, Kerala posted a mammoth 383/4 on the back of hundreds from Krishna Prasad and Rohan Kunnummal. In response, Maharashtra were bowled out for 230.

Bengal thumped Gujarat by eight wickets in their pre-quarter-final clash. Gujarat batted first and put up 283/9 on the board as Priyank Panchal scored 101. However, tons from Sudip Kumar Gharami (117* off 132) and Anustup Majumdar (102* off 88) saw Bengal romp home to victory in 46 overs.

The four quarter-finals of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will be followed by the two semi-finals on December 13 and December 14 respectively and the final on December 16.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 telecast channel list

The live telecast of the knockout matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will be available on the Sports18 Khel TV channel.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 live streaming

The live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 knockout matches will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Schedule of remaining matches

Below is the schedule of the remaining matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

December 11: Haryana vs Bengal, 1st quarter-final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (9:00 AM IST).

December 11: Rajasthan vs Kerala, 2nd quarter-final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot (9:00 AM).

December 11: Vidarbha vs Karnataka, 3rd quarter-final, Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot (9:00 AM).

December 11: Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu, 4th quarter-final, Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot (9:00 AM).

December 13: 1st semi-final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (9:00 AM).

December 14: 2nd semi-final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot (9:00 AM).

December 16: Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (9:00 AM).

