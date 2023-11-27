Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 3 (Updated) ft. Devdutt Padikkal and Rahul Chahar

A total of 18 games were played on Day 3 of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Let's take a look at the outcomes and interesting results from the third day of the 50-over tournament.

Mumbai continued their dominance in Group A with three consecutive victories. Tripura, Kerala and Pondicherry have bagged two wins apiece in three games. On the other hand, Vidarbha made it three in three in Group B while Services, Hyderabad, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh also racked up two wins each.

Moving to Group C, Karnataka and Haryana have secured three consecutive wins each. Delhi and Chandigarh could bag two wins in three games. Rajasthan displayed their dominance with three successive wins in Group D.

In Group E, Madhya Pradesh registered three back to back victories. Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Baroda secured two wins each while they have lost a game too. On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 D Padikkal (KNTKA) 3 3 1 258 117 129 226 114.15 1 2 20 16 2 Arslan Khan (CHD) 3 3 1 233 131 116.5 212 109.9 1 1 28 3 3 SS Tiwary (JHK) 3 3 1 229 81 114.5 201 113.93 - 3 21 6 4 Ankit Kumar (HRYNA) 3 3 1 225 115 112.5 247 91.09 1 1 29 2 5 Rishabh Tiwari (CGARH) 3 3 0 216 96 72 230 93.91 - 3 27 2 6 DJ Hooda (RAJ) 3 3 1 202 114 101 192 105.2 1 1 23 6 7 JG Bista (MUM) 3 3 1 202 144* 101 203 99.5 1 - 19 4 8 AR Bawne (MAHA) 3 3 1 200 107* 100 199 100.5 1 1 21 3 9 AR Easwaran (BENG) 3 3 1 199 141 99.5 203 98.02 1 1 24 0 10 SD Sharma (AP) 3 3 1 195 100* 97.5 281 69.39 1 1 20 5

Karnataka's opening batter Devdutt Padikkal moved from the fifth rank to the pole position, amassing 258 runs from three innings at an average of 129. Chandigarh opener Arslan Khan slipped one place down to the second position, accumulating 233 runs from three innings.

Jharkhand's explosive batter Saurabh Tiwary ascended from ninth to third slot, scoring 229 runs from three innings with as many fifties to his name. Haryana opener Ankit Kumar smacked a 115-run knock over Chandigarh to climb to the fourth rank with 225 runs.

Chhattisgarh's Rishabh Tiwari (216) moved from the eighth to the fifth spot in the charts. Deepak Hooda (202) slid from the third spot to the sixth position. Mumbai batter Jay Bista (202) smacked an unbeaten 144-run knock against Railways to climb up to the seventh position.

Ankit Bawne (200) moved up to the eighth position after his 82-run knock against Vidarbha. Abhimanyu Easwaran (199) and Sachin Sharma (195) descended from second and sixth positions to ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs MD Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 RD Chahar (RAJ) 3 2 17.5 1 75 10 5/34 7.5 4.2 10.7 - 2 2 DG Nalkande (VIDAR) 3 3 25.1 3 89 10 5/34 8.9 3.53 15.1 - 1 3 MA Avasthi (MUM) 3 3 26.1 5 90 10 4/28 9 3.43 15.7 2 - 4 TU Deshpande (MUM) 3 3 27 2 137 9 3/19 15.22 5.07 18 - - 5 Sandeep Warrier (TN)"}">S Sandeep Warrier (TN) 2 2 14 - 43 8 4/20 5.37 3.07 10.5 2 - 6 Gaurav Yadav (PONDI) 3 3 30 7 69 8 3/24 8.62 2.3 22.5 - - 7 V Koushik (KNTKA) 3 3 23 3 80 8 4/30 10 3.47 17.25 1 - 8 Suyash Sharma (DELHI)"}">Suyash Sharma (DELHI) 3 3 26.1 2 88 8 4/25 11 3.36 19.62 1 - 9 DB Pradhan (ODSA) 3 3 25 3 93 8 4/14 11.62 3.72 18.75 2 - 10 Shubham Singh (CGARH) 2 2 19 - 118 8 4/54 14.75 6.21 14.25 2 -

Rajasthan leggie Rahul Chahar moved from the 10th rank to the top spot, scalping 10 wickets in two innings at an average of 7.5. Vidarbha pacer Darshan Nalkande scalped five wickets against Maharashtra to move to the second rank with 10 wickets at an average of 8.9.

Mohit Avasthi moved up from fifth to third rank with 10 wickets at an average of 9 while Tushar Deshpande (9) moved from eighth to fourth spot.

Tamil Nadu pacer Sandeep Warrier bagged a four-wicket haul against Bengal to make it to the fifth rank with eight wickets at an average of 5.37.

Shubham Singh (8) slipped from second to sixth rank, averaging 14.75. Gourav Yadav (8) and Koushik V (8) moved up to the seventh and eighth ranks, averaging 8.62 and 10 respectively.

Suyash Sharma (8) and Debabrata Pradhan (8) moved down from third and first spots to ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 11 and 11.62 respectively.