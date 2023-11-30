Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 4 (Updated) ft. Devdutt Padikkal and Rahul Chahar

Eighteen games were played on Day 4 of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, producing thrilling outcomes. Let's take a look at how all teams fared on the fourth day of the competition.

Mumbai proved their dominance in Group A, bagging their fourth straight win of the campaign. Kerala have registered three wins in four games, while Sikkim are yet to open their account.

In Group B, Vidarbha displayed sheer excellence, registering their fourth straight win to top the standings. Services and Chhattisgarh have bagged three wins in four games. Meghalaya and Manipur are winless.

Group C has been dominated by Haryana and Karnataka, who have won four games apiece. Bihar and Mizoram, though, have failed to win a game. Meanwhile, Rajasthan secured four back-to-back wins in Group D with Bengal top the standings in Group E.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 D Padikkal (KNTKA) 4 4 2 351 117 175.5 283 124.02 1 3 29 21 2 Arslan Khan (CHD) 4 4 1 287 131 95.66 276 103.98 1 2 36 3 3 AR Easwaran (BENG) 4 4 1 272 141 90.66 298 91.27 1 2 30 0 4 SS Tiwary (JHK) 4 4 1 248 81 82.66 220 112.72 - 3 25 6 5 AP Tare (UKHND) 4 4 1 234 79* 78 183 127.86 - 3 27 5 6 Ankit Kumar (HRYNA) 4 4 1 225 115 75 250 90 1 1 29 2 7 K Ashwin Hebbar (AP) 4 4 1 221 103* 73.66 255 86.66 1 2 23 4 8 OM Bhosale (MAHA) 4 4 0 221 82 55.25 218 101.37 - 2 32 2 9 JG Bista (MUM) 4 4 1 219 144* 73 234 93.58 1 - 22 4 10 Rishabh Tiwari (CGARH) 4 4 0 217 96 54.25 234 92.73 - 3 27 2

Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal continued his red-hot form, smacking an unbeaten 93 against Bihar to strengthen his position atop the runscoring charts. He has amassed 351 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 124.02.

Chandigarh opener Arslan Z Khan smacked 54 against Uttarakhand, accumulating 287 runs from four innings, averaging 95.67. Bengal in-form batter Abhimanyu Easwaran propelled himself from ninth to third after his 73 against Madhya Pradesh, having racked up 272 runs in four innings.

Saurabh Tiwary (248) slipped one rank to occupy the fourth spot. Uttarakhand keeper-batter Aditya Tare scored 79 against Chandigarh to move to fifth slot with 234 runs in four innings. Ankit Kumar (225) descended one spot to sixth.

Andhra's Ashwin Hebbar (221) and Maharashtra's Om Bhosale (221) moved up to seventh and eighth spots respectively at an average of 73.67 and 55.25 respectively.

Jay Bista (219) slid down to ninth, with Rishabh Tiwari (217) slipping five slots to tenth.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs MD Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 RD Chahar (RAJ) 4 3 26.3 1 118 13 5/34 9.07 4.45 12.23 - 2 2 TU Deshpande (MUM) 4 4 32 3 148 13 4/11 11.38 4.62 14.76 1 - 3 DG Nalkande (VIDAR) 4 4 31.1 4 105 12 5/34 8.75 3.36 15.58 - 1 4 DB Pradhan (ODSA) 4 4 35 4 127 11 4/14 11.54 3.62 19.09 2 - 5 MA Avasthi (MUM) 3 3 26.1 5 90 10 4/28 9 3.43 15.7 2 - 6 DA Jadeja (SAU) 4 4 34.1 4 132 10 5/16 13.2 3.86 20.5 - 1 7 K Kartikeya (MP) 4 4 33.4 - 133 10 4/34 13.3 3.95 20.2 1 - 8 Suyash Sharma (DELHI) 4 4 36.1 3 145 10 4/25 14.5 4 21.7 1 - 9 S Sandeep Warrier (TN) 3 3 23 1 95 9 4/20 10.55 4.13 15.33 2 - 10 Shubham Singh (CGARH) 3 3 29 2 155 9 4/54 17.22 5.34 19.33 2 -

Rajasthan leg-spinner Rahul Chahar maintained his top position in the bowling standings, scalping 13 wickets in three innings at an impressive average of 9.07. Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande moved up from fourth to second, also taking 13 wickets but at a slightly higher average of 11.38.

Vidarbha medium pacer Darshan Nalkande slipped to third spot with 12 wickets. Odisha medium pacer Debabrata Pradhan scalped 11 wickets to move from ninth to fourth. Mohit Avasthi (10) slipped from third to fifth, averaging 9.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja scalped a fifer against Odisha to move to sixth with 10 wickets at an average of 13.2, MP pacer Kumar Kartikeya Singh scalped four wickets against Bengal to climb to seventh spot with 10 wickets, averaging 13.3.

Suyash Sharma (10) retained his eighth rank. Sandeep Warrier (9) slid from fifth to ninth rank and Shubham Singh (9) is tenth in the Vijay Hazare trophy 2023 bowling charts.