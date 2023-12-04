Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 6 (Updated) ft. Devdutt Padikkal and Siddharth Kaul

The sixth day (December 3) of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 witnessed a total of 18 games with 36 teams involved in an enthralling action-packed day. Let’s take a look at how all these teams fared and which players came out on top in both batting and bowling departments.

In Group A, Mumbai faced their first defeat of the campaign. Kerala, on the other hand, stayed at the second spot after bagging their fourth successive win of the campaign.

Vidarbha lead the table of Group B despite suffering a defeat against Hyderabad by 30 runs. Notably, Meghalaya and Manipur are yet in search of a win in this competition.

In Group C, Haryana are displaying their sheer dominance with six successive victories in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Karnataka, on the other hand, faced their first defeat of the season over Haryana in Devdutt Padikkal’s absence.

Rajasthan topped the Group D table with 20 points. UP registered their second win of the campaign in this particular group. HP, Andhra, and Assam suffered defeats, with Arunachal Pradesh carrying a wooden spoon.

Group E has been dominated by Bengal with four victories, accumulating 16 points. Nagaland are yet to bag a win in this competition after playing five encounters so far.

Without any further lingering, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Devdutt Padikkal continued to stay on top of the batting charts. This is despite him missing the game against Haryana to join the Indian squad for the South Africa tour. The Karnataka opening batter’s campaign ended with 465 runs from five innings.

Chandigarh opener Arslan Khan strengthened his second rank with 63 runs against Delhi, amassing 452 runs from six innings. Hyderabad batted Tanmay Agarwal propelled from sixth rank to the third position after scoring 77* runs against Vidarbha, racking up 390 runs.

Chhattisgarh's Shashank Singh slipped down to the fourth position with 371 runs while Mumbai's Aditya Tare (359) climbed up from 17th to the fifth spot. Virat Singh (352) slid from fifth to sixth spot. Om Bhosale (329) ascended from the 18th slot to the seventh rank.

Ankit Bawne (324) descended from the fourth to the eighth slot. Himmat Singh (316) climbed from the 45th slot to the ninth spot. Rajat Patidar (315) slightly moved from 11th rank to secure the 10th slot, averaging 105.33.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 D Padikkal (KNTKA) 5 5 2 465 117 155 386 120.46 2 3 38 27 2 Arslan Khan (CHD) 6 6 1 452 131 90.4 434 104.14 2 3 54 5 3 TD Agarwal (HYD) 6 6 1 390 112 78 419 93.07 2 1 39 9 4 Shashank Singh (CGARH) 6 5 0 371 154 74.2 298 124.49 2 - 25 20 5 AP Tare (UKHND) 6 6 2 359 125* 89.75 285 125.96 1 3 44 8 6 Virat Singh (JHK) 6 6 1 352 143 70.4 360 97.77 2 - 36 7 7 OM Bhosale (MAHA) 6 6 0 329 100 54.83 318 103.45 1 2 45 3 8 AR Bawne (MAHA) 6 5 1 324 113 81 329 98.48 2 1 34 4 9 Himmat Singh (DELHI) 6 6 3 316 132* 105.33 283 111.66 1 2 28 9 10 RM Patidar (MP) 6 6 0 315 77 52.5 302 104.3 - 4 27 12

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul escalated from fourth to pole position in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 wickets standings with 18 wickets after scalping a fifer against Nagaland.

Odisha medium pacer Debabrata Pradhan climbed from eighth to second rank with 16 scalps after claiming a four-wicket haul against Sikkim. He is currently averaging 12.31 in the campaign.

Mumbai medium pacer Tushar U Deshpande slid one slot down to the third position with 16 scalps, averaging 14.5. Rahul Chahat (15) slipped from third to fourth rank. Darshan Nalkande (14) descended from the top rank to the fifth slot at an average of 14.14.

Kumar Kartikeya Singh (14) slipped from fifth to sixth spot. M B Mura Singh (13) climbed up from the 28th rank to secure the seventh rank at an average of 11.76. Varun Aaron (13) ascended from 58th position to occupy the eighth rank.

H V Patel (13) slid from the seventh slot to the ninth position, averaging 15.38. Akhil Scaria (12) climbed from 26th rank to the 10th position.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs MD Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 S Kaul (PNJB) 5 5 39.5 3 224 18 5/38 12.44 5.62 13.27 1 2 2 DB Pradhan (ODSA) 6 6 53.4 8 197 16 4/14 12.31 3.67 20.12 3 - 3 TU Deshpande (MUM) 6 6 49.5 4 232 16 4/11 14.5 4.65 18.68 1 - 4 RD Chahar (RAJ) 5 4 32.2 1 164 15 5/34 10.93 5.07 12.93 - 2 5 DG Nalkande (VIDAR) 6 6 46.1 5 198 14 5/34 14.14 4.28 19.78 - 1 6 K Kartikeya (MP) 6 6 53.4 - 220 14 4/34 15.71 4.09 23 1 - 7 MB Murasingh (TPURA) 6 6 43.2 7 153 13 4/23 11.76 3.53 20 1 - 8 VR Aaron (JHK) 5 5 40.2 3 190 13 6/33 14.61 4.71 18.61 1 1 9 HV Patel (HRYNA) 6 6 41.5 3 200 13 5/24 15.38 4.78 19.3 1 1 10 AT Scaria (KER) 6 6 41.5 5 118 12 3/11 9.83 2.82 20.91 - -