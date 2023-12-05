Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 7 (Updated) ft. Arslan Khan and Siddharth Kaul

A total of 18 games took place on the seventh day of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 and a few of them produced interesting and thrilling outcomes. Let's take a look at how players fared on the seventh day of the prestigious 50-over competition.

Kerala propelled to the top spot in Group A with five wins out of seven games. Mumbai, on the other hand, dropped to the second spot after losing their second consecutive game.

In Group B, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, and Services occupy the top three spots, carrying 20 points each at an NRR of 1.349, 0.985, and 0.390, respectively.

Haryana are the only side undefeated in Group C, finishing with 28 points from seven games. Karnataka, on the other hand, have 24 points with Uttarakhand securing the third position.

Rajasthan finished at the top of Group D standings, while Bengal occupy the top spot in Group E with 20 points. On that note, let's take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Arslan Khan (CHD)"}">Arslan Khan (CHD) 7 7 1 508 131 84.66 482 105.39 2 4 - 65 5 2 AR Bawne (MAHA) 7 6 1 491 167 98.2 434 113.13 3 1 - 51 14 3 D Padikkal (KNTKA) 5 5 2 465 117 155 386 120.46 2 3 - 38 27 4 Shashank Singh (CGARH) 7 6 0 450 154 75 360 125 2 1 - 27 25 5 TD Agarwal (HYD) 7 7 2 439 112 87.8 473 92.81 2 1 - 47 9 6 AP Tare (UKHND) 7 7 2 417 125* 83.4 323 129.1 1 4 1 52 10 7 OM Bhosale (MAHA) 7 7 0 389 100 55.57 375 103.73 1 3 - 52 3 8 G Rahul Singh (HYD) 7 7 2 361 105* 72.2 342 105.55 1 3 - 36 11 9 Virat Singh (JHK) 7 7 1 360 143 60 367 98.09 2 - - 38 7 10 Himmat Singh (DELHI) 7 7 3 337 132* 84.25 323 104.33 1 2 - 29 9

Chandigarh opener Arslan Khan propelled from second to pole position with 508 runs from seven innings, including two centuries and four fifties.

Maharashtra No.3 batter Ankit Bawne climbed up from eighth to second rank after smashing an outstanding 167-run knock against Manipur. He has accumulated 491 runs in just six innings, including three centuries.

Devdutt Padikkal, who has been picked up in India A squad for South Africa series, slid down from top to third rank. The left-handed batter amassed 465 runs from five innings with two centuries and three fifties. Chhattisgarh's Shashank Singh occupies the fourth spot with 450 runs.

Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal (439) slipped from the third to the fifth slot. Uttarakhand's Aditya Tare (417) descended to sixth spot. Maharashtra's Om Bhosale (389) retained his seventh rank.

Hyderabad batter Rahul Singh Gahlaut (361) ascended from 19th rank to occupy the eighth spot. Jharkhand skipper Virat Singh (360) slid from sixth rank to hold on to the ninth position. Delhi's Himmat Singh (337) moved down to 10th rank.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 S Kaul (PNJB) 6 6 299 49.5 3 287 19 5/38 15.1 5.75 15.73 1 2 2 DB Pradhan (ODSA) 7 7 358 59.4 9 217 18 4/14 12.05 3.63 19.88 3 - 3 MB Murasingh (TPURA) 7 7 314 52.2 8 176 16 4/23 11 3.36 19.62 1 - 4 RD Chahar (RAJ) 6 5 215 35.5 1 183 16 5/34 11.43 5.1 13.43 - 2 5 V Koushik (KNTKA) 7 7 338 56.2 12 185 16 4/7 11.56 3.28 21.12 2 - 6 Deshpande (MUM)"}">TU Deshpande (MUM) 6 6 299 49.5 4 232 16 4/11 14.5 4.65 18.68 1 - 7 Kartikeya Kak (HYD) 7 7 335 55.5 - 263 16 5/36 16.43 4.71 20.93 - 2 8 Baltej Singh (PNJB)"}">Baltej Singh (PNJB) 6 6 305 50.5 5 187 15 5/35 12.46 3.67 20.33 1 1 9 MA Avasthi (MUM) 6 6 313 52.1 7 201 15 4/28 13.4 3.85 20.86 2 - 10 DW Misal (GOA) 6 6 312 52 3 236 15 4/41 15.73 4.53 20.8 1 -

Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul strengthened his top position in the wickets standings with 19 scalps from six innings. Odisha's medium pacer Debabrata Pradhan retained his second rank with 18 wickets from seven innings.

Tripura medium pacer M B Mura Singh propelled from eighth to third spot with 16 wickets from seven innings, averaging 11. Rahul Chahar, the Rajasthan leg-spinner, retained his fourth rank with 16 scalps, averaging 11.43.

Karnataka pacer Vasuki Koushik climbed from the 12th rank to secure the fifth rank with 16 scalps at 11.56. Tushar Deshpande (16) slid down to sixth position with an average of 14.5.

Kumar Kartikeya Singh (16) slipped from sixth to seventh rank at 16.43. Baltej Singh (15) ascended from 27th rank to make it to the eighth position. Mohit Avasthi (15) climbed up to the ninth position. Darshan Misal (15) rocketed from 17th to 10th rank.