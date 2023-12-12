Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 9 (Updated) ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

In the first quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Haryana bagged a four-wicket win over Bengal. Batting first, Bengal posted a target of 225 runs in 50 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed was the standout batter, smacking a century off 118 balls with four fours and as many sixes. Yuzvendra Chahal was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-fer for Haryana.

In reply, Haryana opener Ankit Kumar made bowlers gasp for breath, smacking a beautiful 102 run-a-ball with 12 fours and three sixes. He received good support from middle-order batters to take his side home in 45.1 overs.

In the second quarter-final, Rajasthan secured a 200-run comprehensive win over Kerala. They racked up a total of 267/8 in 50 overs after losing the toss. Mahipal Lomror, batting at No. 3, shined with the willow, scoring 122 off 114. Kunal Singh Rathore contributed with 66 runs in the middle and death overs.

In reply, Kerala kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Unfortunately, Mohammed Azharuddeen top-scored with 28 as the side collapsed to 67 runs in 21 overs, losing the game by a generous margin. Aniket Choudhary bagged four wickets while Arafat Khan picked up three wickets.

In the third quarter-final, Vidarbha were dismissed in the first half for 173 runs in 44.5 overs. Vijaykumar Vyshak bagged four wickets for Karnataka. In reply, Karnataka chased down the total in 40.3 overs, losing just three wickets. Ravikumar Samarth (72) and Mayank Agarwal (51) were the standout batters for the side.

In the fourth quarter-final, Mumbai posted a 227-run target in 48.3 overs. Prasad Pawar was the top scorer with 59 runs. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore were the top bowlers for Tamil Nadu, picking up three wickets each.

In reply, Tamil Nadu chased down the target in the 44th over with seven wickets in hand. Baba Indrajith, the centurion, scored 103* off 98. He was backed by Vijay Shankar's unbeaten half-century.

Haryana and Tamil Nadu will face off in the first semi-final on December 13 while Rajasthan and Karnataka will lock horns in the second semi-final on the following day.

On that note, let's take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Arslan Khan (CHD) 7 7 1 508 131 84.66 482 105.39 2 4 - 65 5 2 AR Bawne (MAHA) 8 7 1 506 167 84.33 451 112.19 3 1 - 53 14 3 OM Bhosale (MAHA) 8 8 0 467 100 58.37 446 104.7 1 4 - 63 4 4 D Padikkal (KNTKA) 5 5 2 465 117 155 386 120.46 2 3 - 38 27 5 Shashank Singh (CGARH) 7 6 0 450 154 75 360 125 2 1 - 27 25 6 TD Agarwal (HYD) 7 7 2 439 112 87.8 473 92.81 2 1 - 47 9 7 AP Tare (UKHND) 7 7 2 417 125* 83.4 323 129.1 1 4 1 52 10 8 G Rahul Singh (HYD) 7 7 2 361 105* 72.2 342 105.55 1 3 - 36 11 9 Virat Singh (JHK) 7 7 1 360 143 60 367 98.09 2 - - 38 7 10 Ankit Kumar (HRYNA) 8 8 1 353 115 50.42 403 87.59 2 1 2 44 5

Chandigarh opener Arslan Khan leads the run-scoring tally with 508 runs from seven games. He has scored two centuries and four fifties to end his campaign. Maharashtra's Ankit Bawne retained his second rank, amassing 506 runs from seven innings with three centuries and a fifty.

Another Maharasthra batter Om Bhosale maintained his third spot with 467 runs from eight innings, racking up a century and four fifties. Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal occupied the fourth slot with 465 runs from five innings.

Shashank Singh (450), Tanmay Agarwal (439), Aditya Tare (417), G Rahul Singh (361), and Virat Singh (360) retained the following ranks respectively. Haryana's Ankit Kumar jumped from 38th to 10th rank with 353 runs after his 102-run knock vs Bengal.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 S Kaul (PNJB) 6 6 299 49.5 3 287 19 5/38 15.1 5.75 15.73 1 2 2 DB Pradhan (ODSA) 7 7 358 59.4 9 217 18 4/14 12.05 3.63 19.88 3 - 3 YS Chahal (HRYNA) 8 8 432 72 6 267 18 6/26 14.83 3.7 24 1 1 4 CV Varun (TN) 7 7 288 48 4 181 17 5/9 10.64 3.77 16.94 - 1 5 V Koushik (KNTKA) 8 8 392 65.2 12 214 17 4/7 12.58 3.27 23.05 2 - 6 MB Murasingh (TPURA) 7 7 314 52.2 8 176 16 4/23 11 3.36 19.62 1 - 7 R Sai Kishore (TN) 7 7 289 48.1 7 181 16 3/21 11.31 3.75 18.06 - - 8 RD Chahar (RAJ) 7 5 215 35.5 1 183 16 5/34 11.43 5.1 13.43 - 2 9 TU Deshpande (MUM) 6 6 299 49.5 4 232 16 4/11 14.5 4.65 18.68 1 - 10 MA Avasthi (MUM) 7 7 357 59.3 7 247 16 4/28 15.43 4.15 22.31 2 -

Punjab medium pacer Siddharth Kaul continues to lead the wicket-takers tally with 19 wickets in six games. Odisha pacer Debabrata Pradhan retained his second position with 18 wickets, averaging 12.05.

Haryana's Yuzvendra Chahal scalped 4/37 against Bengal in the quarter-final to climb from 18th to third rank with 18 wickets. Tamil Nadu's Varun Chakravarthy moved from 13th position to occupy the fourth slot with 17 wickets at 10.64.

V Koushik moved up one spot to make it to the fifth rank with 17 wickets. Murasingh (16) slid one spot to hold the sixth position, averaging 11. R Sai Kishore (16) jumped from 16th to seventh rank.

Rahul Chahar (16) and Tushar Deshpande (16) dropped five positions to make it to eighth and ninth ranks, averaging 11.43 and 14.5, respectively, while Mohit Avasthi (16) descended to the 10th spot.