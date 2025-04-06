Vincy Premier League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The Vincy Premier League 2025 is all set to take place from April 7 to 21. The Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown will be serving as the host to all 30 games, including the playoffs.

Botanical Gardens Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers, La Soufriere Hikers and Salt Pond Breakers are the six teams participating in the tournament. Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams, Gidron Pope, Asif Hooper, Dillon Douglas and Delorn Johnson are the respective captains of the teams.

It will be the sixth edition of the premier T10 competition taking place in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Botanical Gardens Rangers emerged as the champions in the last edition, which took place in 2023. Chadwick Walton (339) was the top-scorer, while Roshon Primus (13) took the most wickets.

The experienced players like Andre Fletcher, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Obed McCoy are a few of the experienced players taking part in the T10 tournament.

The competition will be conducted in a double round-robin format, with each team playing others twice in the league stage. Thereafter, the top two teams will clash in the Qualifier 1, while the third and fourth placed teams lock horns in the Eliminator.

The loser of Qualifier 1 will be up against the winner of Eliminator in the Qualifier 2 to make their entry to the final, where they will face the winner of Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, the 4th place playoff and 5th place playoff are also scheduled to take place in the competition.

On that note, let's take a look at the telecast channel details and live-streaming details of the tournament.

Vincy Premier League 2025: telecast channel list

Due to it being a local tournament, there will no channels telecasting the Vincy Premier League 2025 on TV.

Vincy Premier League 2025: Live Streaming Details

The tournament will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The fans interested in catching a glimpse of the action can buy a match or tournament pass.

