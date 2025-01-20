Vinod Kambli walks holding wife’s hand during Wankhede Stadium’s 50th anniversary celebrations [Watch]

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (January 19) for the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the ground. However, the 53-year-old was unable to walk on his own and took the support of his wife, who accompanied him.

Kambli has been battling a severe illness. The former cricketer was also admitted to the hospital recently. Although he was discharged, he is yet to fully recover.

During the ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, Vinod Kambli was seen holding his wife's hand while walking into the stadium for the celebrations. Not long ago, the former India batter also attended a felicitation event at the Wankhede Stadium where several former cricketers were honored by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

2025 Champions Trophy brought to Wankhede Stadium amid 50th-anniversary celebrations

The 2025 Champions Trophy is on a trophy tour and was brought onto the stage at the Wankhede Stadium during the 50th-anniversary celebrations on Sunday. As the ground completed 50 years, a celebration was held by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Several big names in Indian cricket were present at the venue for the occasion.

Among those on stage were Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Diana Edulji, and Ajinkya Rahane. These are the players from Mumbai who have captained the Indian team across formats in their careers.

After India won the 2024 T20 World Cup last June, the trophy was brought to the Wankhede Stadium in an open-top bus ride as a part of the celebrations.

The venue has been historic for India as they also won the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup here, after beating Sri Lanka in the final.

