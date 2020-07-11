Virat Kohli is far ahead of Babar Azam in this race: Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined in an online interview that it is premature to draw comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

Chopra touched upon how Azam will need to keep his discipline and fitness in check and have that passion propelling him forward.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli ~ Credits Asia Net News

While speaking to former Pakistani bowler Tanvir Ahmed, the 42-year old said that the Indian skipper has truly established himself as an all-time cricketing great while Babar Azam still has a long way to go and prove himself on that level. Chopra admitted that Babar Azam is an exciting talent but also said that Virat Kohli is way ahead of him at the moment.

“Babar is an exciting talent. There is no doubt about that. It is also true that Virat Kohli is very far away in this race. He is older and started cricket before Babar. Virat’s name is already included in the conversation of all-time greats,” Aakash Chopra said.

Babar Azam has the necessary skills to reach that point: Chopra

Chopra touched upon how Babar Azam will need to keep his discipline and fitness in check and have that passion propelling him forward - something that Virat Kohli too didn't have built in him, but was something he developed over the course of his career.

"The real question is whether Babar will be able to reach those heights which depends on many things such as discipline, injuries, form and many other things which will come along as time goes on. Talent can only take you to a place but you have to have that incredible passion that drives you forward. Virat did not have that from the start but fostered it along the way,” Aakash Chopra added.

Chopra expressed that drawing comparisons between the two cricketers at the start of their careers is a bit unfair. He also spoke about the passion Virat Kohli has that impels him towards greatness.

“Comparing the two batsmen at the start of their careers seems a little unfair. Virat was exceptionally talented from the start. I can’t say that Babar is batting better than Virat was during this stage of his career but both are exceptional talents. Now the difference in Virat is his extreme focus. He is disciplined and focused on his training and diet. This level of discipline comes from that incredible passion.”

While Kohli is already termed as a modern day legend and an all-time great, Babar Azam is set to become Pakistan's finest batsmen ever considering his exquisite performances across all formats. It is his immaculate consistency that has earned him the captaincy of Pakistan in white-ball cricket.