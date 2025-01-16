Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s Alibaug house gets decked up for housewarming ceremony [Watch]

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, are gearing up for the housewarming of their Alibaug home. In a video posted by instantbollywood on Instagram, decoration of their stunning Alibaug residence can be underway for the housewarming ceremony that is expected to be held soon.

The couple was recently spotted at Gateway of India en route to their Alibaug house. In an earlier video, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were also spotted carrying essentials for the housewarming ceremony on a ferry. A priest was also spotted with the couple.

The video shows the Alibaug residence being beautifully set up for the housewarming ceremony as preparations are in full swing. Watch the video of the residence being decorated below -

As reported by Times of India, Virat Kohli purchased a 2000 sq feet villa in Alibaug in 2023 and paid INR 36 lakh as stamp duty as well. Amid reports of the duo shifting to London permanently, the Alibaug house comes as an interesting development.

Virat Kohli will be keen to come back strong after a poor Australia tour

Virat Kohli was expected to come good in Australia, a country where he has always loved playing and scored tons of runs. In the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series, it appeared that the right-hander regained his touch when he scored an unbeaten hundred in the first Test in Perth.

However, things went south for the India batter as he failed to build on the momentum thereafter. In the next four Tests, Kohli added just 90 runs to his tally, ending the series with 190 runs from five Tests and nine innings at an average of 23.75.

He failed to get going after the Perth Test. What was more concerning was his similar mode of being dismissed, edging the ball outside the off-stump time and again. He has been under severe scrutiny during and after the tour.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 coming up, India will want Kohli to stage a strong comeback. Ahead of the ICC event, Kohli will be keen to get some runs under his belt during the home ODI series against England, which could boost his confidence and morale going into the Champions Trophy.

