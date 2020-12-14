Virat Kohli beats MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to become the most tweeted about Indian athlete of 2020

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli topped the list of the most tweeted about Indian sports players of 2020. Twitter India released the leaderboard considering the tweets from January 1 to November 15. All three top Indian athletes were cricketers.

Virat Kohli attained the number one position on this list followed by former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni. Limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma finished at number three.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Virat Kohli's tweet announcing Anushka Sharma's pregnancy was the most-liked and most-quoted post in the micro-blogging platform's sports section.

While MS Dhoni's response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter became the most retweeted tweet from sports in 2020.

"Dhoni shared his gratitude on Twitter, thanking Prime Minister Modi for sending him a letter that acknowledged his deep contribution to cricket in India. The Tweet was met with a tremendous roar of approval across the nation making it the most," a release stated.

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

Apart from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, foreign cricket stars AB de Villiers and David Warner ruled Twitter India in 2020

While Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have an enormous fan base in India, foreign cricketers AB de Villiers and David Warner also made it to the most tweeted global sports personalities in India. Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo topped that list, with Warner and de Villiers holding the next two spots.

Various hashtags trend regularly on Twitter. #IPL2020 was the most tweeted hashtag from sports this year, followed by #WhistlePodu and #TeamIndia.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in almost every individual's screen time in 2020. Social media usage also rose by leaps and bounds.

Thus, achieving such records on Twitter in 2020 highlights the popularity of the names mentioned above.