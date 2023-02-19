Virat Kohli becomes fastest player to score 25,000 runs in international cricket

Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli is never short of milestones in the cricket arena and the star batter added yet another record on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia in Delhi.

Returning to his home venue at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after over five years, the former Indian captain found his mojo back.

He scored 44 in the first innings and looked in great touch with four boundaries coming from his blade before a contentious lbw call ended his stay at the crease.

He came in to bat at No.4 in the fourth innings as India were chasing a mediocre 115 and lost their openers in seven overs. He played in one and twos before playing an excellent drive over bowler Nathan Lyon's head for a boundary.

That boundary helped him cross 25,000 runs across formats in international cricket and join an exclusive club to attain the milestone.

The 34-year-old became the sixth batter and second from India to score over 25000 runs in international cricket. He joined Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Kumar Sangakkara (28,016), Ricky Ponting (27,483), Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) and Jacques Kallis (25,534) in the elite list.

Kohli became the fastest batter to score 25,000 international runs, with his milestone coming in his 549th innings. He surpassed Tendulkar's feat of achieving the milestone in 577 innings in just Tests and ODIs.

How Virat Kohli amassed 25,000 international runs?

With 4,008 runs in 115 T20I matches at a strike rate of 137.96, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of international cricket.

He sits fifth on the list of most ODI runs - 12,809 runs at an average of 57.69 - behind Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430), Ricky Ponting (13,704), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426).

Fastest to 25000 international runs (by innings):
549 - VIRAT KOHLI
577 - Sachin Tendulkar
588 - Ricky Ponting
594 - Jacques Kallis
608 - Kumar Sangakkara

The Delhi-born batsman has scored 8,195 runs in 106 Tests at an average of 48.49, including 28 half-centuries and 27 centuries. Overall, he has hit 129 fifties and 74 hundreds in the international arena. Only legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has more international hundreds (100) than Kohli.

