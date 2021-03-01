Virat Kohli becomes the first Asian to have 100 million followers on Instagram

Virat Kohli has become the first cricketer to touch the 100 million followers milestone on Instagram. The Indian cricket team skipper is also the first celebrity from Asia to achieve this landmark.

With this achievement, Virat Kohli has joined famous football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. in the elite club of athletes with over ten crore followers on the social media site. Ronaldo is the only sportsperson with over 200 million Instagram followers.

Virat Kohli recently overtook musician and actress Demi Lovato to attain the 23rd position on the most-followed Instagram accounts list. The Indian captain has more followers than famous football clubs Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona.

Speaking of cricketers, Virat Kohli has more than three times the followers of second-placed MS Dhoni (30.4 million). Even BCCI and ICC's official handles have lesser followers than Kohli.

Can Virat Kohli end his century drought on the field?

Virat Kohli has not scored an international century since November 2019

While Virat Kohli completed a unique century off the field, the Indian cricket team has not touched the three-figure mark on the field since November 2019. Kohli's last hundred came against the Bangladesh cricket team in Team India's first-ever pink-ball Test match at the Eden Gardens.

In the recently-concluded pink-ball Test against England at the newly rebuilt Narendra Modi Stadium, Virat Kohli scored 27 runs off 58 deliveries before Jack Leach rattled his stumps. Kohli will have the opportunity of recording his 71st international ton at the world's largest stadium again when India face off against England in the last Test of the 4-match series starting from 4th March.

Ahmedabad will host the fourth Test between India and England. The venue will also host all five T20Is between the two nations. It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli ends his century drought this month.