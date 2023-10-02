"Virat Kohli is the best player of this era" - Mohammad Amir recalls his dream spell in 2017 Champions Trophy final

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir was one of the main reasons why Pakistan won the Champions Trophy final in 2017 against arch-rivals India. In a lethal opening spell, Amir dismissed all three of India's big guns in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Shikhar Dhawan to end their hopes of winning the match.

Out of the three wickets, Amir cherishes dismissing Kohli the most. He believes the former Indian captain is the best player of this generation and that's what made his wicket even more special for him.

Speaking to The Times of India, here's what Mohammad Amir had to say about his dream spell and Virat Kohli:

"The Champions Trophy final will always remain close to my heart. That was such a wonderful game and a one-sided one. Pakistan won that comfortably. Dismissing Virat was a big moment for me.

"When he (Virat) was dropped (by Azhar Ali), I was disappointed but off the very next ball I wanted to get rid of him and I did that. As a cricketer, I am a huge fan of Virat Kohli's. I always say Virat is the best player of this era. Dismissing him was the best moment for me."

India are hot favorites to win 2023 World Cup: Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir believes the fact that the 2023 World Cup is in India makes the Men in Blue the firm favorites to win the tournament, given how tough it is to beat the hosts.

On this, he stated:

"India are obviously hot favorites as they are playing in India. Whichever team plays against India, they need to give their 110 per cent. India are a dangerous side in their own conditions. Winning in India is not an easy job.

"When you go to Australia, every team struggles. Likewise, every team struggles when they visit India. Rohit Sharma's India will be a hot favorite to win the World Cup."

Mohammad Amir also shed light on why India and Pakistan should play bilateral cricket:

"There should be India vs Pakistan bilateral series. Pakistan should visit India and India should come to Pakistan to play a bilateral series. If you ask these two teams - Pakistan and India - they will say let the government decide, but the fans want an India vs Pakistan bilateral series. More than the players, fans want this."

India and Pakistan will lock horns in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 14.