Virat Kohli breaks into a jig while celebrating 2025 Champions Trophy triumph with Anushka Sharma [Watch]

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli broke into a jig while celebrating the 2025 Champions Trophy win with his wife, Anushka Sharma, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Anushka was in attendance in the stands during the match on March 9, supporting her husband and the Indian team.

After the conclusion of the final, Kohli caught up with Anushka in the dugout and was spotted celebrating the win by doing a jig. A fan gave a glimpse of the adorable moment by sharing a video on Instagram.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"We wanted to bounce back after the tough Australia tour"- Virat Kohli after 2025 Champions Trophy victory

Following the conclusion of the Champions Trophy final, Virat Kohli revealed that the team was eager to bounce back after a dismal loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

He said:

"It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after the tough Australia tour, we wanted to win. Feels good to be part of the such young talent, we're happy to help, try to make an impact whenever there's a chance. These are the things, you look forward to situation under pressure. Team stepped up in different situations, everyone have put up hand at different times, such impactful knocks, spells. Only collective effort can win you titles. We've had great time as a team, amazing tournament."

About the New Zealand team, Kohli added:

"We've always been in awe of what they can do with minimum resources they have, you know they come at you with set plans. Bowlers are accurate, they're the most consistent team in the last two years, they believe themselves. Huge shout out to the them, they continue to display why they're one of the top teams in the world."

Virat Kohli endured a batting failure in the final against New Zealand, departing after scoring just one while chasing 252. However, he was consistent during the rest of the tournament, scoring 218 runs across five games at an average of 54.50, including a century and a half-century.

