Virat Kohli breaks massive record with catch in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli broke a massive record during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

Virat Kohli caught Naseem Shah off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling in the 47th over. Naseem chipped the ball towards long-on and Kohli took a low catch, charging in from the deep as Pakistan lost their eighth wicket.

With this catch, he broke the record for most catches taken by an Indian fielder in ODIs. Kohli now has 157 catches in the format for the Men In Blue, going past former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who previously held the record with 156 catches.

The other Indian fielders in the top five of this list are Sachin Tendulkar (140 catches), Rahul Dravid (124 catches), and Suresh Raina (102 catches).

India bowled Pakistan out for just 241 runs from 49.4 overs after they were asked to bowl first in Dubai.

Virat Kohli third in list of most catches by a fielder in ODIs

While Virat Kohli overtook Mohammad Azharuddin to become the Indian fielder with most catches in ODIs, he is also third in the overall list now with 157 catches.

The former Indian skipper is only behind Mahela Jayawardene and Ricky Ponting. Jayawardene is on top of the list for most catches in ODIs with 218 grabs. Australian great Ricky Ponting comes behind him with 160, followed by Virat Kohli.

Apart from his batting, he has also established himself among the top fielders not just in India but across the globe as well.

Mohammad Azharuddin is now fourth on this list with 156 catches while former New Zealand batter and another great, Ross Taylor, takes the fifth position with 142 catches to his name in ODI cricket.

Kohli also has 551 runs in the history of the Champions Trophy. He has the highest runs in the tournament among current Indian players. As the Men In Blue walk out to chase down 242 against Pakistan in their ongoing game in Dubai, the right-hander will be keen to add to his tally and deliver a match-winnig performamce with the bat.

