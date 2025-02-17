Virat Kohli celebrates like a kid after catching a tennis ball during India’s first practice session for 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Virat Kohli was seen at his animated best during India's first practice session in Dubai ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Indian team will play all of their matches in Dubai as they refused to travel to host nation Pakistan.

During a fielding drill in the practice session, Virat Kohli was seen celebrating like a kid after catching a tennis ball. Captain Rohit Sharma hit a tennis ball in the air for the players to catch.

Virat Kohli can be seen running to his left and pulling off a one-handed catch after which he ran in celebration with both his hands in the air.

Watch the video of the same, posted by the Indian Cricket Team on Instagram, below:

Kohli, along with some other teammates, can also be seen batting in the nets later in the video. The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to begin on Wednesday, February 19. India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 before playing Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2.

Virat Kohli's record in Champions Trophy

Among the active players in the current squad, Virat Kohli is India's leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy. He has played in three editions so far (2009, 2013, 2017).

The right-hander has scored 529 runs from 12 matches at an average of 88.2 with five half-centuries. While he scored 95 runs from three games in the 2009 edition, his performance picked up in the subsequent editions.

In 2013, he scored 176 runs from five games when India won the Champions Trophy. In 2017, when India made it to the finals but lost to Pakistan and ended as runners-up, Kohli scored 258 runs from five games.

His highest score in the Champions Trophy is an unbeaten 96 off 78 balls, which came against Bangladesh in the semifinal of the 2017 edition. Kohli scored a crucial half-century in the third ODI of the recently concluded home series against England, displaying his return to form.

India will hope that the senior pro can build on the same as they head into the 2025 Champions Trophy as one of the favorites to win the tournament.

