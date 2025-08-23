  • home icon
  • Virat Kohli clicks photos with fans during practice at Lord’s ahead of 2025-26 season [In Pictures]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 23, 2025 13:27 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli has played 302 ODIs for India (Source: Getty)

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli took some time out to pose for pictures during his practice session at Lord’s in London. The Delhi-born cricketer was last seen in action during IPL 2025, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 36-year-old amassed 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, including eight fifties, playing a crucial role in RCB’s maiden title triumph.

Since the conclusion of the tournament, Kohli has been residing in London with his family. On Saturday, August 23, a fan page of the ace batter (@KohliSensation) shared a couple of pictures of him posing with fans during his training at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, India’s next ODI assignment is a three-match away series against Australia in October. Kohli boasts a remarkable record against the Men in Yellow in the 50-over format, having scored 2,451 runs in 48 innings at an average of 54.46 and a strike rate of 93.69, with 15 fifties and eight centuries to his credit.

“Why are you worrying about their retirement and farewell” - Rajeev Shukla’s massive statement on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

With veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma having stepped away from Tests and T20Is, questions are now being raised about their ODI future, especially with the 2027 World Cup still a few years away.

In a recent interview with ‘Long Off Lounge,’ BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was asked whether the legendary duo would be given a farewell whenever they decide to retire. He said:

“Where have they retired yet? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will both play in ODI. Why are you worrying about their retirement and farewell now? There is no need to worry about it. The BCCI policy is very clear. We don't tell any player to retire, they themselves take the decision and we respect that. We will tell how to do the farewell when the time comes. You guys want to do their farewell already. Virat Kohli is very fit and plays well. Rohit Sharma plays well. Why should we worry about the farewell now?”

Earlier this year, the duo enjoyed success in ODIs as India clinched the 2025 Champions Trophy.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

