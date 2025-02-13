Ace batter Virat Kohli showcased a few dance moves during the third ODI of the three-match series between India and England on Wednesday, February 12. The game was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The former India skipper is known for his fun-loving nature on the field, as he keeps the crowd engaged. While fielding in the third ODI, the Delhi-born cricketer was seen grooving to the famous Bollywood song ‘A Ji O Ji Lo Ji Suno Ji.’

Here’s a video of the moment:

Expand Tweet

Trending

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue put on a stellar performance, led by vice-captain Shubman Gill. Although India lost skipper Rohit Sharma early for just one, Gill and star batter Virat Kohli (52) formed a solid partnership, adding 116 runs for the second wicket.

Gill scored his seventh ODI century, amassing 112 runs off 102 balls, with 14 boundaries and three sixes. Shreyas Iyer (78) and KL Rahul (40) also made valuable contributions, helping India post 356 runs on the board.

In reply, England’s top-order batters got off to starts but couldn’t convert them into big scores, as India kept striking at crucial moments. The visitors were bundled out for just 214 in 34.2 overs, as India completed a clean sweep in the three-match series.

Virat Kohli on track to shatter India legend’s record to become fastest to 14,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli registered his 73rd ODI fifty in the third match against England in Ahmedabad. The 36-year-old has now accumulated 13,963 runs in 297 ODIs (285 innings) with an average of 57.93, which includes 73 fifties and a record 50 centuries.

Kohli requires just 37 more runs to become the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs. The current record is held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the milestone in 350 innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news