Virat Kohli equals Indian legend's huge record with half-century in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Virat Kohli turned back the clock with his impressive performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan on Sunday (February 23) in Dubai. With another half-century, Kohli equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record for joint-most 50+ scores in the ICC ODI events.

Kohli notched up his 23rd 50+ score in his 51st inning in the ICC ODI events. He has scored five centuries in the process, with his best knock of 117 coming against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup.

Notably, Tendulkar also had 23 50+ scores in 58 innings during his appearance in the tournaments from 1992 to 2011.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the ongoing game. Saud Shakeel (62) top-scored for the Men in Green as they posted a modest total of 242 on the board.

In response, captain Rohit Sharma (20) couldn't convert his start into a big knock. However, Shubman Gill (46) ensured India stay on the right track with his 79-run stand with Virat Kohli.

Thereafter, Shreyas Iyer joined hands with Kohli and steered the team at a comfortable rate. The Men in Blue eventually chased down the target in 42.3 overs, with Kohli unbeaten on 100.

Coming back on to the record, the next players on the list with the most 50+ scores in the list are Rohit Sharma (18), Kumar Sangakkara (17,) and Ricky Ponting (16).

Virat Kohli also created a fielding record in IND vs PAK Champions Trophy game

Apart from equaling Sachin Tendulkar's batting record, Virat Kohli also etched his name into the history books with his fielding effort in the India-Pakistan game. He now has the most catches (158) by an Indian in the ODI format. The 36-year-old went past Mohammad Azharuddin's record of 156 catches.

Kohli took a total of two catches in the game, which helped India to dismiss Khushdil Shah and Naseem Shah. Out of them, Shah's catch required a bit of effort from Kohli, who ran from the long-on fence to complete the catch. He is now only behind Mahela Jayawardene (218) and Ricky Ponting (160) in the elite list.

Virat Kohli's catches paved the way for the Men in Blue to wrap up Pakistan's innings for 241.

