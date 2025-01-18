Virat Kohli fan takes dip in holy Ganges at Mahakumbh, has 2 big wishes for the cricketer ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in India. The 36-year-old is loved by all age groups owing to his contributions to Indian cricket over the last decade. The Delhi-born player is also one of the most followed cricketer on social media and a fitness icon for the youth. The senior batter is facing a slump with the bat over the last one year across formats, barring his heroics in the 2024 T20 World Cup when India lifted an ICC trophy after 11 years.

The right-handed batter managed 190 runs in nine inings at an average of 23.75 against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite an unbeaten 100 in the series opener. The senior batter was dismissed similarly throughout his eight innings while playing outside the off-stump channel in the five-match series. He previously scored just 93 runs in six innings during the home Test series against New Zealand last year.

In ODIs, he returned with scores of 24, 14 and 20 in Sri Lanka, where the Men in Blue lost by 0-2 margin.

Amid his poor run, an ardent Virat Kohli fan took an opportunity during the ongoing 2025 Mahakumbh to pray to Hindu god Lord Shiva for the modern-day legend. He wished for Kohli's Test peak and unprecedented 5-6 centuries in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Watch the clip below:

"He could join a county team" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli's poor form in Tests

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar wants Virat Kohli to play county cricket ahead of India's tour of England, scheduled to be begin in June. He told Star Sports:

"Kohli needs to play a lot of red-ball cricket. The first Test in England is in June, while the County Championship begins in April. He could join a county team, as Pujara did, and gain valuable match practice."

India can then evaluate his performances in the initial Test matches. If there are positive signs, he can continue. But the last thing you want is Kohli going there and struggling, as we’ve seen before. That wouldn’t be good for Indian cricket. Playing county cricket could be a very sensible move for him,” he added.

Virat Kohli will likely play in the upcoming ODI series against England ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be played in February and March.

