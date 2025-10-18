Virat Kohli greeted by raucous cheers ahead of optional practice session on eve of AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Team India batter Virat Kohli received a massive reception from fans who gathered as the veteran was heading towards an optional practice session ahead of the opening ODI against Australia in Perth. The Men in Blue will take on the Aussies at the Perth Stadium in the first of three ODIs on Sunday, October 19.With the fans cheering for Kohli, the former captain headed over to them to provide his autograph on posters and jerseys. The champion cricketer will be playing his first match for India since the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand in March.Here is a video of Kohli greeted by massive cheers from fans ahead of his optional practice session at Perth (Via IANS X handle):Much has been speculated about Kohli's future in international cricket, with the batter remaining active in only the ODI format for India. Yet, the 36-year-old was in excellent form when he last played for them in the Champions Trophy.Kohli finished with 218 runs in five matches at an average of over 54, including top-scoring for India with a 98-ball 84 in their semifinal win over Australia.Virat Kohli boasts an excellent ODI record in AustraliaVirat Kohli has historically enjoyed tremendous success in ODIs down under, boasting an excellent average of 51.03 in 29 matches. The legendary batter has scored an incredible 1,327 ODI runs in Australia with five centuries and six half-centuries.Kohli's first ODI in Australia came way back in the tri-series involving Sri Lanka in 2012. His 133* off 86 deliveries against the Lankans in that series at Hobart remains one of Indian cricket's greatest individual knocks.Kohli also scored a memorable century in the 2015 ODI World Cup against Pakistan in Melbourne. The champion batter scored back-to-back tons against the hosts in Melbourne and Canberra in the bilateral series in 2016.His latest ODI century down under came in the bilateral series against Australia in Adelaide in 2019. Virat Kohli hasn't played an ODI in Australia since the end of the 2020 season.