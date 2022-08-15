Create
“Happy Independence Day India” - Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya, Indian cricketers share wishes as nation celebrates 75 years of Independence

Hardik Pandya (left) and Shreyas Iyer. Pics: Twitter
Renin Wilben Albert
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 15, 2022 11:13 AM IST

Indian cricketers, past and present, took to social media to wish their countrymen on the occasion of Independence Day on Monday (August 15).

India achieved freedom from the British on this day in 1947. This year marks the 75th year of India’s independence and various functions are being held all over the country on the special occasion.

From Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah, Indian cricketers took to their official Twitter handles to share their thoughts and wishes on the nation’s Independence Day. Former India captain Kohli wrote:

“75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind.”

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah tweeted:

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day #JaiHind.”

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a video message and stated that Independence Day is very close to his heart. He said:

“I always remember our freedom fighters and all those who sacrificed their lives for our nation. Very grateful that because of them our country is free. I wish we are able to take our country towards greater prosperity and everyone makes a lot of progress, so that the nation keeps marching ahead."

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, batter Shreyas Iyer and former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared images with the tricolor while wishing the nation a Happy Independence Day.

Here is a compilation of some wishes shared by Indian cricketers on the special occasion:

75 years of independence. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳 https://t.co/5KlQA3Y87d
75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳
To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 https://t.co/rHRXj7VWVo
May the glory of our Nation live forever! Wishing love, peace and prosperity to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day. Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay2022 #IndiaAt75 https://t.co/pyxolNVCDr
Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day #JaiHind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/S10rKmYL0Y
आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022 https://t.co/T8QDvihXr4
न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है | हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की आप सभी को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । https://t.co/lBu7IC0xqe
Happy Independence Day, India! Salute to our freedom fighters, soldiers, and to all the people who endlessly work to make our nation great. Blessed to be an Indian. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay https://t.co/FnQHRaGn9f
सभी भारतीयों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।🇮🇳
Happy Independence Day India 🇮🇳❤️ https://t.co/tH9kRVfFD4
Freedom in our mind,Freedom in our hearts and Freedom in our souls…Let us all come together and salute our Nation on The Independence Day…जय हिन्द 🇮🇳🙏🏽😊 https://t.co/sIm4H70CGg
#स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आज हमारी आजादी के लिए बलिदानों को याद करने और हमारे देश में एकता, शांति, समृद्धि और भाईचारे के लिए खुद को फिर से समर्पित करने का अवसर है। आइए अपने सामूहिक प्रयासों से भारत को सबसे मजबूत और सबसे समृद्ध बनाएं। जय हिंद 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay https://t.co/iELWt0Ft9c
The pride of being an Indian will forever remain a special Feeling. Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day. May this year be a special one for each one of us and Specially 🇮🇳🏏🏆Jai Hind!#IndependenceDay #IndiaAt75 https://t.co/inDHUDdtGy
Happy Independence Day India.Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#IndiaAt75 #HappyIndependenceDay
Wearing the India cap is always a pride. #HappyIndependenceDay #JaiHind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/vSYlW6Zezs
As we celebrate 75 glorious years of freedom of this great nation of ours, I want to take a moment to extend my gratitude to each and every person who has made the tricolour soar higher in the sky. Let’s strive to make our country even better. Happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳 https://t.co/2z3bE9iUI5
Happy #IndependenceDay everyone 🇮🇳 https://t.co/4rLQdGNmCb

The Indian cricket team, led by KL Rahul, is currently in Zimbabwe for a three-match one-day series, which begins in Harare on August 18. The Men in Blue are also preparing for the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27.

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina retired on Independence Day in 2020

Former India captain and legend MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. In his inimitable style, MSD uploaded a video on social media, which encapsulated his fascinating cricketing journey. He shared the video with the caption:

"Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Along with the video, the famous Bollywood song ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’ played in the background.

Not just Dhoni, former India batter Suresh Raina also announced his international retirement on the same day.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
