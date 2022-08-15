“Happy Independence Day India” - Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya, Indian cricketers share wishes as nation celebrates 75 years of Independence

Indian cricketers, past and present, took to social media to wish their countrymen on the occasion of Independence Day on Monday (August 15).

India achieved freedom from the British on this day in 1947. This year marks the 75th year of India’s independence and various functions are being held all over the country on the special occasion.

From Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah, Indian cricketers took to their official Twitter handles to share their thoughts and wishes on the nation’s Independence Day. Former India captain Kohli wrote:

“75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind.”

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah tweeted:

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day #JaiHind.”

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a video message and stated that Independence Day is very close to his heart. He said:

“I always remember our freedom fighters and all those who sacrificed their lives for our nation. Very grateful that because of them our country is free. I wish we are able to take our country towards greater prosperity and everyone makes a lot of progress, so that the nation keeps marching ahead."

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, batter Shreyas Iyer and former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared images with the tricolor while wishing the nation a Happy Independence Day.

Here is a compilation of some wishes shared by Indian cricketers on the special occasion:

Virat Kohli @imVkohli 75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 https://t.co/rHRXj7VWVo

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281

Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind!



#IndependenceDay2022 #IndiaAt75 May the glory of our Nation live forever! Wishing love, peace and prosperity to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day.Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind! May the glory of our Nation live forever! Wishing love, peace and prosperity to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day. Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay2022 #IndiaAt75 https://t.co/pyxolNVCDr

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag



हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!!



की आप सभी को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है |हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की आप सभी को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है | हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की आप सभी को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । https://t.co/lBu7IC0xqe

cheteshwar pujara @cheteshwar1 #IndependenceDay Happy Independence Day, India! Salute to our freedom fighters, soldiers, and to all the people who endlessly work to make our nation great. Blessed to be an Indian. Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day, India! Salute to our freedom fighters, soldiers, and to all the people who endlessly work to make our nation great. Blessed to be an Indian. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay https://t.co/FnQHRaGn9f

Sanju Samson @IamSanjuSamson

Let us all come together and salute our Nation on The Independence Day…

जय हिन्द 🏽 Freedom in our mind,Freedom in our hearts and Freedom in our souls…Let us all come together and salute our Nation on The Independence Day…जय हिन्द Freedom in our mind,Freedom in our hearts and Freedom in our souls…Let us all come together and salute our Nation on The Independence Day…जय हिन्द 🇮🇳🙏🏽😊 https://t.co/sIm4H70CGg

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath



May this year be a special one for each one of us and Specially 🏏



Jai Hind!



#IndependenceDay

#IndiaAt75 The pride of being an Indian will forever remain a special Feeling. Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day.May this year be a special one for each one of us and SpeciallyJai Hind! The pride of being an Indian will forever remain a special Feeling. Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day. May this year be a special one for each one of us and Specially 🇮🇳🏏🏆Jai Hind!#IndependenceDay #IndiaAt75 https://t.co/inDHUDdtGy

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa As we celebrate 75 glorious years of freedom of this great nation of ours, I want to take a moment to extend my gratitude to each and every person who has made the tricolour soar higher in the sky. Let’s strive to make our country even better. Happy #IndependenceDay As we celebrate 75 glorious years of freedom of this great nation of ours, I want to take a moment to extend my gratitude to each and every person who has made the tricolour soar higher in the sky. Let’s strive to make our country even better. Happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳 https://t.co/2z3bE9iUI5

The Indian cricket team, led by KL Rahul, is currently in Zimbabwe for a three-match one-day series, which begins in Harare on August 18. The Men in Blue are also preparing for the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27.

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina retired on Independence Day in 2020

Former India captain and legend MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. In his inimitable style, MSD uploaded a video on social media, which encapsulated his fascinating cricketing journey. He shared the video with the caption:

"Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Along with the video, the famous Bollywood song ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’ played in the background.

Not just Dhoni, former India batter Suresh Raina also announced his international retirement on the same day.

