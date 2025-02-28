  • home icon
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and other Indian players have fun during a training session ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified Feb 28, 2025 18:07 IST
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja sharing a light moment in a training session. (Image: BCCI/X)
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja sharing a light moment in a training session. (Image: BCCI/X)

Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya had fun with their mates during a recent training session in Dubai ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy match against New Zealand.

Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group A and will face each other on Sunday (March 2) to finalize the standings in the points table. Pakistan and Bangladesh were knocked out of the tournament after ending in the bottom half of this group.

The Indian players are currently training to get themselves ready for the New Zealand clash this weekend. A fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video to give a glimpse of the fun moments from a practice session in Dubai. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and a few others could be seen in great spirits in the video, having fun with each other.

You can watch the video below:

"They can beat us" - Aakash Chopra ahead of India's final group game vs New Zealand in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed India's last group match of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand in a video on his YouTube channel. He feels that New Zealand has the capability to beat the Rohit Sharma-led team in the contest, as they have a well-rounded team.

Chopra said:

"They can beat us, but I don't know whether they will be able to beat us or not. I feel they will play not once but twice. India-New Zealand will be played twice in this Champions Trophy, once now and once in the final. The team (New Zealand) is balanced and they have three good spinners. They have three spinners in Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell."
He continued:

"They have also got Jamieson now, and I don't know what happens to Jamieson as he always does well against us. Everyone plays spin well in their batting. It's a phenomenal team. They can trouble us, but I will not say that they will come and beat us because we beat them in Dharamsala and the semi-final in the 2023 World Cup. So it's not that we collapse against New Zealand."
Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

Edited by Ankush Das
