Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and other Indian players have fun during a training session ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya had fun with their mates during a recent training session in Dubai ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy match against New Zealand.

Ad

Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group A and will face each other on Sunday (March 2) to finalize the standings in the points table. Pakistan and Bangladesh were knocked out of the tournament after ending in the bottom half of this group.

The Indian players are currently training to get themselves ready for the New Zealand clash this weekend. A fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video to give a glimpse of the fun moments from a practice session in Dubai. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and a few others could be seen in great spirits in the video, having fun with each other.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They can beat us" - Aakash Chopra ahead of India's final group game vs New Zealand in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed India's last group match of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand in a video on his YouTube channel. He feels that New Zealand has the capability to beat the Rohit Sharma-led team in the contest, as they have a well-rounded team.

Ad

Chopra said:

"They can beat us, but I don't know whether they will be able to beat us or not. I feel they will play not once but twice. India-New Zealand will be played twice in this Champions Trophy, once now and once in the final. The team (New Zealand) is balanced and they have three good spinners. They have three spinners in Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell."

Ad

He continued:

"They have also got Jamieson now, and I don't know what happens to Jamieson as he always does well against us. Everyone plays spin well in their batting. It's a phenomenal team. They can trouble us, but I will not say that they will come and beat us because we beat them in Dharamsala and the semi-final in the 2023 World Cup. So it's not that we collapse against New Zealand."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news