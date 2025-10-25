Virat Kohli hits cheeky boundary to finish on 74 as India win AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI by 9 wickets [Watch]

Virat Kohli hit the winning runs in the third ODI as India beat Australia by nine wickets in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The right-handed batter hit a boundary to take the team over the line with 11.3 overs to spare.The winning shot came in the 39th over of India’s run chase. Nathan Ellis bowled a short ball outside off, and Kohli changed his shot as the ball approached him. He opened the face of the bat at the last minute to guide it towards the deep third man. The 36-year-old didn’t mind looking at the ball as it raced away for a boundary. Following the shot, Kohli and Rohit shared a hug and a short chat as India registered a consolation win in the three-match series.Watch the shot below:Kohli scored an unbeaten 74 runs off 81 balls with the help of seven boundaries. With the knock, he also returned to form after departing for two consecutive ducks in the last two games in Perth and Adelaide. During his knock, he eclipsed Kumar Sangakkara for the second most runs in the 50-over format.Rohit Sharma’s century and Virat Kohli’s fifty help India hammer Australia in a dead rubberRohit Sharma continued his purple patch, scoring a century to help India beat Australia in the third and final ODI. Rohit remained unbeaten on 121 off 125 deliveries, hitting three sixes and 13 boundaries. It was his ninth ODI ton against Australia, most by a visiting batter (sixth) Down Under and overall 33th in the format.Meanwhile, Rohit and Kohli shared their record 150-plus partnership, the joint most as Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (12). Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill also chipped in with 24 off 26 balls. Josh Hazlewood bagged the only wicket for the Aussies.Earlier, Australia were bundled out for 236 in 46.4 overs. Harshit Rana emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with figures of 4/39, while Washington Sundar picked up two wickets. For Aussies, Matt Renshaw and captain Mitchell Marsh contributed 56 (58) and 41 (50), respectively.Despite their victory, India lost the three-match series 1-2. The hosts won the first two matches by seven (via the DLS method) and two wickets, respectively. The two teams will next face off in a five-match T20I series, beginning in Canberra on October 29.Click here to check out the full AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI scorecard.