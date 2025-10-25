Virat Kohli hits cheeky boundary to finish on 74 as India win AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI by 9 wickets [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 25, 2025 16:12 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty
VIrat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared an unbeaten partnership in the third ODI vs Australia. [Getty Images]

Virat Kohli hit the winning runs in the third ODI as India beat Australia by nine wickets in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The right-handed batter hit a boundary to take the team over the line with 11.3 overs to spare.

Ad

The winning shot came in the 39th over of India’s run chase. Nathan Ellis bowled a short ball outside off, and Kohli changed his shot as the ball approached him. He opened the face of the bat at the last minute to guide it towards the deep third man. The 36-year-old didn’t mind looking at the ball as it raced away for a boundary. Following the shot, Kohli and Rohit shared a hug and a short chat as India registered a consolation win in the three-match series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the shot below:

Ad

Kohli scored an unbeaten 74 runs off 81 balls with the help of seven boundaries. With the knock, he also returned to form after departing for two consecutive ducks in the last two games in Perth and Adelaide. During his knock, he eclipsed Kumar Sangakkara for the second most runs in the 50-over format.

Rohit Sharma’s century and Virat Kohli’s fifty help India hammer Australia in a dead rubber

Rohit Sharma continued his purple patch, scoring a century to help India beat Australia in the third and final ODI. Rohit remained unbeaten on 121 off 125 deliveries, hitting three sixes and 13 boundaries. It was his ninth ODI ton against Australia, most by a visiting batter (sixth) Down Under and overall 33th in the format.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rohit and Kohli shared their record 150-plus partnership, the joint most as Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (12). Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill also chipped in with 24 off 26 balls. Josh Hazlewood bagged the only wicket for the Aussies.

Earlier, Australia were bundled out for 236 in 46.4 overs. Harshit Rana emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with figures of 4/39, while Washington Sundar picked up two wickets. For Aussies, Matt Renshaw and captain Mitchell Marsh contributed 56 (58) and 41 (50), respectively.

Ad

Despite their victory, India lost the three-match series 1-2. The hosts won the first two matches by seven (via the DLS method) and two wickets, respectively. The two teams will next face off in a five-match T20I series, beginning in Canberra on October 29.

Click here to check out the full AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI scorecard.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications