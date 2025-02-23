Virat Kohli hits Naseem Shah for a boundary to reach his 50 in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Virat Kohli starred with the bat for India against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy marquee clash in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. The modern-run machine first completed his 14,000 ODI runs with a boundary. Later, he smashed another four to bring up his 74th fifty in the 50-over format and overall 143rd half-century across formats.

Naseem bowled a length ball outside off to kickstart the 27th over. Kohli got on top of the ball before carting it over the covers for a boundary. With the boundary, he kept the required run rate in check while chasing 242 against the Men in Green.

This was Virat Kohli’s second half-century in his last three ODI innings. The Delhi batter broke legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record (350 innings) for the fastest 14,000 ODI runs, reaching the landmark in 287 innings. The 36-year-old will be keen to convert it into a big one.

Kohli loves playing against Pakistan in ICC events. The top-order batter single-handedly took the Men in Blue over the line in a last-ball thriller during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill recover India after Rohit Sharma perished early

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill recovered India with a 69-run partnership for the second wicket. Earlier, Rohit Sharma departed for 20 off 15, castled by Shaheen Afridi. Gill scored 46 runs off 52 balls, including seven boundaries. The right-hander was looking good for a big score but was castled by a jaffa from Abrar Ahmed, who made heads turn with his unplayable delivery.

At the time of writing, Team India were 150/2, with Kohli (64 off 74) and Shreyas Iyer (17 off 33) at the crease.

Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for 241 in 49.2 overs. Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the leading wicket-taker, picking up three wickets, while Hardik Pandya scalped two. Saud Shakeel top scored with 62 off 76 balls, while skipper Mohammed Rizwan and Khusdil Shah chipped in with 46 (77) and 38 (39), respectively. Rizwan and Shakeel shared a 104-run stand for the third wicket.

Follow the IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

