Virat Kohli and other Indian players depart for Australia from Delhi ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

The Indian contingent for the ODI series against Australia left for the tour from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday, October 15. The Shubman Gill-led side are scheduled to play three ODIs, scheduled to begin from October 19 onwards. The bulk of the travelling party, including the support staff, were already stationed in Delhi as they were involved in the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Players currently not involved with red-ball cricket, like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer, linked up with the squad before departing for Australia. Clips of Virat Kohli arriving in Delhi, and Rohit Sharma leaving from Mumbai for the capital city, made rounds on social media recently. As expected, people turned up in numbers at the airport to bid farewell and good luck to the Indian side as they head Down Under for a crucial assignment. Have a look at the team departing right here (via RevSportz) The upcoming series marks India's first ODI assignment since their triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. It is also Shubman Gill's maiden series as ODI captain after recently taking over from veteran batter Rohit Sharma. India to face Australia in 1st ODI at Optus Stadium in Perth on October 19 Team India suffered a 1-2 series loss the last time they played an ODI series in Australia. In their first series of contests after the COVID-19 lockdown break, the Men in Blue were ousted in a high-scoring affair, while managing to avoid a series whitewash. Since then, the team has gone through a serious revamp, with particular focus on the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are in the twilight of their careers. &quot;The World Cup is still two and a half years away. We need to stay in the present. Hopefully, the two have a successful tour, and more importantly, the team has a successful tour,&quot; Gambhir said in the post series press conference in Delhi. The Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground will play host to the remaining ODIs. The visitors are also set to face Australia in a five-match T20I series soon after, which serves as an important precursor to the 2026 T20 World Cup.