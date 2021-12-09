Virat Kohli was not informed about ODI captaincy change beforehand - Reports

Virat Kohli lost his ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma yesterday evening. The BCCI made the big announcement via a press release, and now a report has emerged claiming that Kohli did not know about the decision beforehand.

According to The Indian Express, the selection committee did not inform Virat Kohli in advance of their decision to name Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain yesterday.

A senior BCCI official mentioned that the board wanted absolute clarity between white-ball and red-ball teams, which led to the appointment of a new ODI skipper.

"The BCCI wanted absolute clarity between red-ball and white-ball cricket. The BCCI wanted a complete (leadership) separation between the longest format and shorter formats to avoid any confusion. In the end, it was left to the selectors to take a call. They decided to appoint Rohit as new ODI captain," the official told The Indian Express earlier today.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team in their upcoming away ODI series against South Africa next month. It will be Rohit's first series as full-time ODI skipper.

Last month, Rohit played his first series as India's full-time T20I skipper and helped India whitewash New Zealand 3-0.

Virat Kohli led India to three wins in six matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Virat Kohli won his last ODI series as captain 2-1 against England

India currently hold fifth spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with five wins in nine matches.

They played the series against Sri Lanka under Shikhar Dhawan's leadership, while Virat Kohli led the team in the other two series.

The Men in Blue beat England 2-1 in the home ODI series but lost to Australia 1-2 away from home. It will be interesting to see how India perform in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League under Rohit Sharma.

