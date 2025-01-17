Virat Kohli injured ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 participation: Reports

Team India ace batter Virat Kohli is reportedly dealing with a neck sprain which could affect his availability for the upcoming round of Ranji Trophy matches. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) are still awaiting a confirmation ahead of their clash against Saurashtra, which is scheduled to begin from Thursday, January 23 onwards.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently released a new set of guidelines that requires players to partake in domestic competitions to be eligible for selection in the national team.

According to a report by the Times of India, Kohli sprained his neck and took an injection to help recover from it.

"Virat Kohli had a neck sprain and even took an injection for the same. There is a possibility of him skipping the first of the two Ranji Trophy games left and a clear picture could come if the DDCA selectors are given an update," a source told the Times of India.

Kohli could be included in the squad for the next couple of Ranji Trophy matches, but his availability will be 'subject to fitness'. The Delhi squad is slated to leave for the matches on January 20, which gives the ace batter time to train with the team and potentially play the matches as well.

"A senior DDCA official said Kohli's name will most likely be added to the squad with "subject to availability" next to it. The situation, however, could change if they get a clear picture before the meeting this afternoon (January 17) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The probables of the squad have a net session before the men's senior selection committee and coach Sarandeep Singh meet to pick the side," the report mentioned.

The former India skipper was recently involved in the five-match Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. With time remaining for the upcoming ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025, the 36-year-old will hope to return to full fitness soon.

While Kohli's availability remains unclear, Rishabh Pant likely to play both matches

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were named in the probable list before the domestic season began. However, their international commitments rendered them unavailable during the first leg of the Ranji Trophy and the white-ball tournament. With a slight halt in proceedings after the Border-Gavaskar series, coupled with BCCI's new mandate, first-team players are turning up for their domestic sides.

Wicket-keeper batter Pant is also gearing up for his comeback in the Ranji Trophy after making himself available. There is a high chance he will play the upcoming match against Saurashtra, as well as the following clash against Railways.

