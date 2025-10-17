Virat Kohli in jovial mood during training ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 17, 2025 16:18 IST
Virat Kohli during a practice session with his teammates. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Team India's star batter Virat Kohli was in a jovial mood during a practice session at the Optus Stadium in Perth as the Men in Blue prepare for the first ODI against Australia on Sunday, October 19. The former India captain made hilarious gestures while seemingly in conversation with a teammate.

With the 36-year-old set to return to action for India for the first time since March 2025, fans have turned up in huge numbers, even for his practice sessions. Kohli was also spotted giving autographs and clicking selfies with fans.

Here's the video which has caught the attention of fans online:

The 36-year-old has an excellent ODI record in Australia, having scored 1327 runs in 29 matches Down Under, averaging 51.03, with five centuries. His best of 133* came against Sri Lanka at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Kohli will be keen to score big in all three matches to stay in contention for the 2027 World Cup. The Delhi-born cricketer is also only 54 runs away from becoming the second-highest run-getter in ODI cricket.

"Probably the greatest white-ball player" - Travis Head on Virat Kohli

Travis Head during a media interaction. (Image Credits: Getty)
Meanwhile, Australia opener Travis Head hailed Virat Kohli as the greatest to play white-ball cricket while speaking to reporters on Friday, October 17. The left-hander also heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and stated (via The Hindustan Times):

"They have been awesome for India, I guess Axar can speak more highly about them than myself. But two quality players, two of the best white-ball players. Virat is probably the greatest white-ball player. Rohit is not that far behind."

The three-ODI series begins on Sunday, October 19, in Perth.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
