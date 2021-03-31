Virat Kohli & KL Rahul drop down a place each in latest ICC rankings for T20 batsmen

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul each dropped a place in the ICC Men's rankings for T20I batsmen. The Indian skipper is now in 5th place, while KL Rahul holds the 6th spot on the table.

England's Dawid Malan continues to lead the chart with 892 points. Virat Kohli is the highest-ranked Indian on the list.

A sizzling 52-ball 92* in the first T20I against Bangladesh has helped Devon Conway continue his rise up the rankings!



New Zealand international Devon Conway is the biggest mover as he jumped five places to occupy the 4th spot on the table. The wicketkeeper-batsman enjoyed a good outing against Bangladesh in the first T20I, scoring a brilliant 92* off 52 balls.

Prior to the game against Bangladesh, the Kiwi southpaw enjoyed a decent run in the five-match T20I series against Australia, amassing 192 runs at an average of 48 while his strike rate read 140.15.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's performances in the 5-match T20I series against England

Team India recently secured a 3-2 win over England in a closely contested T20 series. Virat Kohli dropping down a place in the T20 rankings comes as a surprise as the Indian skipper earned the Man of the Series award for his impressive performance against England.

Virat Kohli finished with 231 runs, which included 3 half-centuries. The Team India skipper, who has been criticised in the past for not being able to up the ante in T20s, scored at a rapid rate of 147.13 in the series.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul had a forgettable outing in the shortest format against the Three Lions. The Karanataka batsman managed scores of 1,0,0 & 14 before he was dropped for the final T20I. Rahul, though, returned to form in the ODI series, smashing a fifty and a hundred.

KL Rahul will be keen to deliver in the upcoming IPL as his spot in the T20Is for India has come under the scanner, especially after the emergence of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. With Rishabh Pant almost a certainty to don the wicketkeeping role for India in all three formats, KL Rahul will need to up his game if he wants to remain a constant feature in India's T20 side.