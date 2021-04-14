“Virat Kohli loves chasing”- Fans react after Babar Azam replaces Indian captain as No. 1 ODI batsman

Babar Azam usurped Virat Kohli on Wednesday to become the new numero uno batsman in the one-day format. But Indian fans have expressed confidence that Kohli will be able to regain the No. 1 ranking in ODIs soon.
In the latest ICC batting rankings, Babar Azam is at no. 1 with 865 rating points. Indian captain Virat Kohli is second with 857 points, while Rohit Sharma is steady at No. 3 with 825 points.
Not surprisingly, Twitter was abuzz with reactions and responses as the news of Babar Azam overtaking Kohli started trending online. While many hailed Babar Azam for his fine achievement, some Indian fans pointed out to the fact that Kohli is a chase master. Hence, it shouldn’t be long before he reclaims the top position.
Here are some interesting Twitter reactions:
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has reached the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in his career.
He was in excellent form in the one-day series in South Africa, which Pakistan clinched 2-1. Babar Azam registered scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three ODIs.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli last featured in the one-day format during the three-match ODI series against England at home. He scored 56, 66 and 7 in the three games.
Ultimate goal is to lead the Test rankings: Babar Azam
Reacting after becoming the new no. 1 ODI batsman, Babar Azam revealed that his ultimate ambition is to become the top-ranked batsman in Test matches.
Babar Azam, who is only the fourth batsman from Pakistan to reach the no. 1 ranking, said in an official PCB release:
"I feel privileged and honoured to have joined the company of stalwarts like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad and Mohammad Yousuf, who will always be the shining stars of Pakistan cricket. This is another milestone in my career, which will now require even more hard work and absolute consistency with the bat in order for me to hold on to the ranking for an extended period of time, like Sir Vivian Richards from January 1984 to October 1988 and Virat Kohli for 1,258 days".
Babar Azam continued in this regard:
"I have also previously topped the T20I rankings, but the ultimate ambition and goal is to lead the Test rankings, which are the real testament and reward to a batsman's calibre, reputation and skills. I understand, to achieve this objective, I will not only have to perform consistently, but more importantly, against the top sides".
In Test matches, Babar Azam is ranked sixth, while in T20Is, he is third.