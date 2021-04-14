“Virat Kohli loves chasing”- Fans react after Babar Azam replaces Indian captain as No. 1 ODI batsman

Babar Azam usurped Virat Kohli on Wednesday to become the new numero uno batsman in the one-day format. But Indian fans have expressed confidence that Kohli will be able to regain the No. 1 ranking in ODIs soon.

In the latest ICC batting rankings, Babar Azam is at no. 1 with 865 rating points. Indian captain Virat Kohli is second with 857 points, while Rohit Sharma is steady at No. 3 with 825 points.

Not surprisingly, Twitter was abuzz with reactions and responses as the news of Babar Azam overtaking Kohli started trending online. While many hailed Babar Azam for his fine achievement, some Indian fans pointed out to the fact that Kohli is a chase master. Hence, it shouldn’t be long before he reclaims the top position.

Here are some interesting Twitter reactions:

Congratulations @babarazam258, well deserved. But don't get too comfy at the top, you know how much Virat Kohli loves chasing 😉 #ICCRankings https://t.co/Zl2i8DFHG8 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 14, 2021

Babar Azam has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the No.1 batsman pic.twitter.com/CU3nBGEqe9 — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) April 14, 2021

Babar Azam's career runs across 3 formats - 7769



Virat Kohli at 26 had 7570 runs in Odis alone. — abhi (@71stwhenKohli) April 14, 2021

ODI Rankings

1 -🇵🇰Babar Azam

2 - 🇮🇳 Virat Kohli



T20I Rankings

1 🇵🇰Babar Azam

2 🇮🇳Virat Kohli



Test Rankings

1 - 🇮🇳 Virat Kohli

2 -🇵🇰Babar Azam



The current generation is lucky to see 2 GOATs conquering every format at the same time. #BabarAzam #ICCRankings#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/9J0ckH3Xql — 🇮🇳 Bulletin Buzz 🇮🇳 (@bulletin_buzz) April 14, 2021

Guys. Just because Babar Azam is No. 1 doesn’t mean he’s better than Kohli. Please calm down. We know Kohli is the literally the 🐐of ODIs. But let us celebrate this fantastic achievement. If you don’t think Babar deserves this then you simply haven’t followed his career. — Akbar Ali Khan (@Cricbar) April 14, 2021

Since 2018 April:



Virat Kohli has scored 2300+ runs in 44 inns.



Babar Azam has scored 1950+ runs in 35 inns.



Virat Kohli has taken 9 more inns to score 350 more runs than Babar Azam.



Also Babar's 54 average in March 2018 has increased to 56.8



Virat's 59.9 decreased to 59.1 — Farwa Ali (@FarwaAli__) April 14, 2021

The new King of the world. The one that has ended Virat Kohli’s supremacy.



Babar Azam. Thats it. Thats the tweet. #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/didAJDuT6I — hania (@hania19x) April 14, 2021

Babar Azam be like :

Mai pal do pal ka shayar hu



Soon Chase Master will overtake — Tejas Patil (@JSPiL2) April 14, 2021

Babar is a good player. After a long time, Pak team has got a gem. Love from India 🇮🇳 — SS (@shubh_ind) April 14, 2021

Congratulations @babarazam258 , it’s a huge achievement, one thing I would like mention that one it comes towards finishing @imVkohli has his own class #RohithSharma #RCB — K Asif Ahmad (@kasif15) April 14, 2021

Let's give credit where it's due. It's not Babar fault that the bowling attacks he faced might not be the best, his job is to score runs. Well and truly deserved no.1 . But it's easier to get to the top but very difficult to stay there so that'll be his next challenge. — Ashish Nair (@ashish_nair12) April 14, 2021

Hmm ok fair enough he scored big runs and was converting his 50s into 100 unlike virat since last couple of yrs. Virat hasn't performed that bad but cool, my capatin will come for it again for sure👍😎 — Atish (@Killer22Atish) April 14, 2021

Almost 4 years of Virat Kohl's dominance ends...Probably briefly.

But kohli loves to chase let's how long babar can hold this position — 𝑱𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒚 ♡ (@243_virat) April 14, 2021

Hard work, passion & commitment does pay. Replacing Kohli is a gigantic achievement. Baber Azam thanks for making us all proud. #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/gwlWcMZ7NB — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) April 7, 2021

A promise was That promise

once made has been kept.#ICCRankings #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/AL51FeiQCR — Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) April 14, 2021

Babar Azam's ODI average in South Africa (60.42), Australia (56.40) & England (50.30). Babar's ODI average outside Pakistan is 54.62. Babar only played 6 ODI inns in Pakistan out of his 78 inns. Extraordinary from the No1 ranked ODI batsman in the world @babarazam258 #KingBabar👑 — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) April 9, 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has reached the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in his career.

He was in excellent form in the one-day series in South Africa, which Pakistan clinched 2-1. Babar Azam registered scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three ODIs.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli last featured in the one-day format during the three-match ODI series against England at home. He scored 56, 66 and 7 in the three games.

Ultimate goal is to lead the Test rankings: Babar Azam

Reacting after becoming the new no. 1 ODI batsman, Babar Azam revealed that his ultimate ambition is to become the top-ranked batsman in Test matches.

Babar Azam, who is only the fourth batsman from Pakistan to reach the no. 1 ranking, said in an official PCB release:

"I feel privileged and honoured to have joined the company of stalwarts like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad and Mohammad Yousuf, who will always be the shining stars of Pakistan cricket. This is another milestone in my career, which will now require even more hard work and absolute consistency with the bat in order for me to hold on to the ranking for an extended period of time, like Sir Vivian Richards from January 1984 to October 1988 and Virat Kohli for 1,258 days".

Babar Azam continued in this regard:

"I have also previously topped the T20I rankings, but the ultimate ambition and goal is to lead the Test rankings, which are the real testament and reward to a batsman's calibre, reputation and skills. I understand, to achieve this objective, I will not only have to perform consistently, but more importantly, against the top sides".

In Test matches, Babar Azam is ranked sixth, while in T20Is, he is third.