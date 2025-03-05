Virat Kohli plays child-like catching with umpire during IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Virat Kohli played another incredible knock under pressure during a run chase in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia on Tuesday, March 4. The star Indian batter once again proved his class and lived up to his tag of a 'chase master.'

While he is mostly always pumped and energetic on the field, there have been several moments where he has shown his lighter side as well. When India were fielding in the first innings, Virat Kohli was involved in an incident with one of the on-field umpires.

He was seen standing behind the stumps at the bowling end in between overs and playing child-like catching with the umpire before taking his fielding position. The umpire first threw the ball to Kohli. He caught it and stood in catching position while giving the ball back in a similar manner and catching it again.

Talking about the match, India first restricted Australia to 264 from 49.3 overs before chasing the target down with four wickets to spare. The Men in Blue thus advanced to the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

They will now play either South Africa or New Zealand in the summit clash on Sunday, March 9.

Virat Kohli's batting masterclass helped India beat Australia

Virat Kohli has been in fine form in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. After scoring a match-winning hundred against Pakistan in a run chase, Kohli once again displayed why he is the best in the business when it comes to going after targets.

India needed 265 runs to win the semifinal against Australia and seal a spot in the title clash. They lost both the opening batters with just 43 runs on the board inside eight overs.

However, Virat Kohli, doing what he does best, took the responsibility and stitched key partnerships with Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and KL Rahul in the middle, batting through a difficult phase of the game.

He scored 84 runs off 98 balls, striking five boundaries, put the team in the driver's seat, and set the momentum for their win. Courtesy of yet another masterclass from him in a run chase, India scaled down the target in 48.1 overs. Kohli was also awarded 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant knock.

