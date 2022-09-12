[In Picture] Anushka Sharma shares a heartwarming post with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has shared multiple pictures on social media where the couple can be seen enjoying quality time with each other.

The duo enjoyed a cup of tea/coffee as they posed for pictures. While the RCB star opted for a hoodie jacket, Anushka opted for black and pink wear.

The duo twinned in white shoes for the Instagram post.

Kohli had a fantastic outing at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. He emerged as the top scorer for India with 276 runs in five innings at an average of 92.

The 33-year-old slammed a couple of half centuries (against Pakistan and South Africa) and finished the tournament on a high by ending his century drought after 34 months.

The right-handed batter entertained everyone with an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls against Afghanistan at a strike rate of 200, featuring six sixes and 12 boundaries.

He credited Anushka for finally scoring his 71st century after a long gap in international cricket.

Speaking to Star Sports, he said:

“You see me standing like this right now and all the things being put in perspective have been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times, that is Anushka.”

He continued:

“This hundred is specially dedicated to her [Anushka] and our little daughter Vamika.”

Anushka also acknowledged Virat's appreciation and shared a special post on Instagram and wrote:

"Forever with you through any and everything."

The Men in Blue are on a break ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and South Africa.

“He is going to do quite well in the T20 World Cup” – Brad Hogg on Virat Kohli

Former Australian chinaman Brad Hogg feels that Kohli will continue his exploits in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Taking to Instagram, he said:

“I think he is going to do quite well in the T20 World Cup. He is coming back to his best.”

The Delhi batter will be seen in action during the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and South Africa.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will play three T20Is against both the T20 World Cup champions and the Proteas. They will look to address their problems in six matches and ensure there are no loopholes for the ICC tournament.

Mohali will host the opening T20I against Aaron Finch and Co. on September 20.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s better half Anushka Sharma will next feature in Chakda Xpress (Jhulan Goswami’s biopic).

