Virat Kohli quotes tweet from May 2010 after winning ICC Cricketer of the Decade award

Virat Kohli retweeted and quoted an old post from his Twitter account to celebrate his ICC Cricketer of the Decade win. Kohli penned down an emotional 'Thank You' note following a brilliant decade in international cricket.

Virat Kohli had tweeted on May 16, 2010 that he was looking forward to scoring many runs for the Indian cricket team.

From January 1, 2011, to October 7, 2020, Kohli amassed over 20,000 runs across all formats. ICC named him the Male Cricketer of the Decade and the Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade for his incredible performances in this period.

Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude to his family, friends, and coaches for helping him on his journey. The Indian cricket team skipper also thanked the BCCI for allowing him to play for his nation.

Kohli also extended thanks to the ICC for the recognition as well as the fans who voted for him. Next, he spoke at length about the significance of self-belief in sport.

If you believe in yourself and play sport for the right reasons, no dream is too big to achieve: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the only Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia

Virat Kohli played his first international match for India in 2008. He started a bit slow, but once he got going, there was no looking back.

Over the years, Kohli has shattered plenty of records in world cricket. The 32-year-old mentioned how self-belief has played a vital role in his journey.

Advertisement

"...Sharing this tweet I put out ten years ago, which was a hopeful one, I've realised through this journey if you believe in yourself and play sport for the right reasons, no dream is too big to achieve. Regardless of the challenges and obstacles, you will keep moving forward with this belief and see your dreams turn into reality. Thank you once again," said Virat Kohli.