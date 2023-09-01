"Virat Kohli is ready for the greatest rivalry in world cricket"- Sanjay Bangar ahead of IND vs PAK in Asia Cup 2023

Former Indian cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes Virat Kohli has made all the necessary tweaks in his game to produce his best against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Saturday in Kandy.

Bangar recalled the incredible sixes that Kohli hit against Haris Rauf in India's chase in the T20 World Cup last year, moments that have become immortal in Kohli's cricketing legacy.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Sanjay Bangar had to say about Virat Kohli:

"Yes, Virat Kohli is ready for the greatest rivalry in world cricket, India versus Pakistan. The last time these two nations played, Virat came out with a special innings, and that shot versus Haris Rauf will be etched in the memories of cricket lovers for a long, long time."

Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli's preparation

Sanjay Bangar also explained in detail what technical changes Virat Kohli made to his game so that he wouldn't have recurring problems against the moving ball and the line outside off stump.

On this, Bangar stated:

"He is setting up really nice and early, staying still, allowing the ball to come to him. That is one aspect that is going to help him big time, especially against Shaheen Shah Afridi because he gets the ball to swing in late. Against Naseem Shah, because he is not lunging forward, his judgment outside off stump is going to be perfect. And against Haris Rauf, who is sort of back of the length all the time, he can rock onto the back foot or play those pull shots which he did really well in the last Asia Cup."

He further added:

"Against the spinners, he has his own methods of scoring runs. Against Shadab Khan, he will look to rock onto the back foot, play between point and cover region, a lot on the back foot. Against Mohammad Nawaz, he will look to use his feet because he is not afraid of doing that. And if the ball is pitched slightly short, then he can rock onto the back foot and explore that area on either side of the deep mid-wicket region."

India will need Kohli to fire if they are to topple Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener.