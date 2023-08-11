Virat Kohli receives whopping INR 14 crore for an Instagram post – Reports

Virat Kohli is one of the biggest fitness icons in Asia. Besides being a top competitor on the field, he is known for his tight regime (fitness and gym workouts) to keep himself in shape. The former India captain has established himself as one of the legends of the game. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) for the most tons in international cricket.

The 34-year-old is the most followed Indian (also Asian) on Instagram with 256 million followers, thrice more than second-placed Priyanka Chopra (88.8 million). Among active cricketers, India captain Rohit Sharma is followed by 29.4 million followers.

As a result, Kohli is one of the highest-paid athletes in India. According to The Republic, he receives a whopping INR 14 crore for every sponsored post on Instagram.

Among sportspersons, Kohli is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (599 million) and Lionel Messi (482 million).

“Fitness has always been a top priority for me” – Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli says that fitness is always on top for him. A balanced diet with a mix of proper nutrients helps him stay energetic to meet physical demands on the field. He recently told Indian Express:

“Fitness has always been a top priority for me. It is not just about being a professional athlete — it is also about leading a healthy and fulfilling life. My fitness routine is quite comprehensive, and I make sure to dedicate time every day to stay in top condition.”

He continued:

“When it comes to training, I believe in pushing myself to the limit. I engage in a combination of strength training, agility drills, and endurance exercises. It’s all about building a strong foundation to handle the challenges of the game and stay injury-free. Of course, rest and recovery are equally crucial. I make sure to get enough sleep.”

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup in Pallekale on September 2.

The right-handed batter has amassed 536 runs in 13 games against Pakistan at an average of 48.73, including two centuries and as many fifties, so far.

The Delhi-born cricketer smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls when he last faced Pakistan, leading India to a famous win in Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.