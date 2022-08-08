Virat Kohli returns in India squad for Asia Cup 2022; Jasprit Bumrah misses out due to injury

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has returned to Team India's squad for the 2022 Asia Cup. The 33-year-old has been a big addition to the T20I side, alongside KL Rahul, who has recovered from his groin injury.

India seem to have shown faith in their top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli once again in what will certainly be a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup in October.

In the bowling department, the Men in Blue suffered two huge blows as Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah haven't been named in the 15-member squad. Patel has reportedly sustained a side strain and Bumrah has a back injury. The selectors do not want to rush them back as they will want the two to be fit for the T20 World Cup.

Notes -

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.



Three players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.

Quite a few players in the middle-order like Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik pick themselves for their consistent performances of late. However, it seems clear that with Rahul back, one of them might miss out from the playing XI and it will be interesting to see who that will be.

Looking at the conditions in the UAE, the Men in Blue have banked on two wrist spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi. The all-round options of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and also Deepak Hooda give captain Rohit a lot of options to work with.

Arshdeep Singh's selection was another no-brainer, thanks to an incredible start to his T20I career. He will be crucial for the Men in Blue at the death in Bumrah's absence. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan might take on the responsibility of the new ball and they will have Hardik Pandya's services too when needed.

squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

India squad for Asia Cup 2022

The BCCI took to Twitter to announce India's Asia Cup squad. They have also confirmed that Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel will travel with the team as reserve players.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel

Edited by Puranjay Dixit