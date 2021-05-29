Virat Kohli reveals how he deals with trolls and memes

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is among the most talked-about cricketers in the world. His every act, both on and off the field, is minutely followed by fans on social media.

While he enjoys a massive fan base, Kohli is also one of the most severely-criticised cricketers. He has been trolled for every failure and his antics on the field have also been joked about by millions of fans.

Virat Kohli recently answered a question on how he deals with trolls and memes. It was part of a Q & A session that the 32-year-old hosted on Instagram to engage with fans while serving quarantine in Mumbai before leaving for the United Kingdom.

Virat Kohli hosts a Q & A session (Credit: Instagram)

Replying to how he deals with the troll army, Kohli indicated that he doesn't pay heed to them and let his bat do all the talking.

Virat Kohli eyeing a win in the WTC final against New Zealand

Despite engaging in some social media activities, the Indian skipper has his eyes firmly set on the first-ever WTC final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, starting June 18.

The entire Indian contingent will need to undergo another 10-day quarantine on reaching Southampton before getting a taste of the English conditions.

Virat Kohli, who has blown hot and cold with the bat, will be desperate to hit the right chords and lead his side from the front in the UK. With his last Test century coming way back in 2019, the talismanic run-scorer will be looking to end the drought.

He had an outstanding performance in 2018 during India's last tour of England, where he scored 593 runs in five matches, including two centuries and three fifties. Kohli will hope to replicate those efforts in the upcoming WTC final.