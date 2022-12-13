"Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will together score at least 125 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 1st IND vs BNG Test

Aakash Chopra expects Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to be among the runs in the first Test between India and Bangladesh.

The first game of the two-match series will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from December 14 to 18. The second Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur from December 22 to 26.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted decent contributions with the bat from Kohli and Pant for the visitors in the first game, elaborating:

"I feel Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will together score at least 125 runs in this Test match across the two innings. I am assuming Rishabh Pant is available, KS Bharat is in the team but Pant will be available."

Chopra expects Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel to shine with the ball for the Men in Blue. The former Indian opener said:

"My second prediction is that Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel will together pick up 10 or more wickets. 20 wickets will fall in total, and 10 out of them can come in their account, that's what I feel."

While Kohli has amassed 392 runs at an average of 78.40 in four Tests against Bangladesh, Pant is yet to play in the longest format against the Tigers. Axar has also not played a Test against the hosts. Ashwin has picked up 16 wickets in four matches against the neighbouring nation.

"Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan will together score more than 100 to 125 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Litton Das averages 35.79 in the 35 Tests he has played.

Chopra expects Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan to be among the runs for the hosts. He observed:

"Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan will together score more than 100 to 125 runs. They are two players from the opposition team who I feel will score runs."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting that KL Rahul and Co. will take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, saying:

"Last but not the least, I feel India will win even though it looks like a slightly weaker team if you compare it to a full-strength Indian team, but still it should be enough."

India have never lost a Test match against their eastern neighbors. They have won nine of the 11 matches played between the two sides, with the other two ending in draws.

