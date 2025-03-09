Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in an intense discussion during IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were involved in an intense discussion on the field during the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday (March 9) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Kiwis won the toss and batted first. Rachin Ravindra gave them a brisk start, hitting a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay and putting pressure on the Indian bowlers early in the contest. As New Zealand raced to 47/0 in 6.3 overs, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were spotted having a serious discussion, potentially about how to stop the onslaught of the Kiwi opener.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"His discipline, his awareness of match situations"- Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently heaped praise on Virat Kohli's discipline and match awareness skills after he guided the team well in a couple of tricky chases in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC review, Shastri said:

"His discipline, his awareness of match situations, I thought he tried to get ahead of himself in the last three or four years, where he was trying to outdo what he's good at and sometimes, it can catch up on you. But he's back to what he does best, which is take the singles, hit the ball along the ground, if necessary, go for the big one. Some of the greatest players who played the one-day game, especially in the chase, are guys who can do that. When you pick up singles with ease, there's no pressure."

He continued:

"You know people (like to) watch sport when they watch a sportsman with energy. Whether his name is (Cristiano) Ronaldo or it's (Lionel) Messi or whether it’s a (Novak) Djokovic or whether it's (Rafael) Nadal, that energy that they bring in – there’s a certain kind of charisma and it rubs off on other people. They want to watch this guy play. It just goes to show the amount of sacrifice an individual makes. I saw that with Tendulkar, loved his food, loves to do things that the other boys wanted to do, but said no."

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri shared a good partnership as a captain-coach duo during the last decade, enjoying great success in Test cricket.

