Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag lead cricketers' tributes for Galwan clash martyrs

Top Indian cricketers led by skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma paid glowing tributes to the 20 brave Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan valley in Ladakh in a violent face-off against Chinese forces. The skirmish which cost lives on both sides of the border took place on Monday (June 15) night.

In the worst clash between the Indian army and Chinese soldiers in over five decades, India lost 20 of its soldiers. The Chinese side has also suffered heavy casualties, with over 40 soldiers dead or injured reported by news agency ANI.

An Indian government source said the troops had fought with iron rods and stones but no shots were fired.

The cricketers started paying their tributes on Twitter and directed their support to the family of those soldiers who were martyred.

“Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time,” skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.

Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 17, 2020

Former India batsmen and Kohli’s ex-Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Yuvraj Singh also took to social media to salute the brave Indian soldiers.

“I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley. All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley



All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued.



My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2020

Team India’s ODI and T20 vice-captain Rohit Sharma also expressed his sadness at the death of the Indian soldiers.

“Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength #GalwanValley,” Rohit Sharma wrote on his Twitter handle.

Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength #GalwanValley — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 17, 2020

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma was also joined by former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who is a player-cum-coach of the Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy side.

“We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind,” Irfan Pathan wrote.

We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 16, 2020

India’s chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav expressed his condolences to the families of the soldiers, saying, “My condolences to the families of the bravehearts. You made the ultimate sacrifice for our motherland. May god give the families strength in these tough times. RIP🙏🏻💔 #GalwanValley”

My condolences to the families of the bravehearts. You made the ultimate sacrifice for our motherland. May god give the families strength in these tough times. RIP🙏🏻💔 #GalwanValley — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) June 17, 2020

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted that the sacrifice of the soldiers will never be forgotten.

A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/Kk2Wt0WdSs — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 16, 2020

Former India opener Virender Sehwag had a special message for Colonel Santosh Babu, who was one of the soldiers who lost their lives on Monday night.

“Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the Supreme Sacrifice in action at the #GalwanValley . At a time, when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need. I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein.,” tweeted Virender Sehwag

Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the Supreme Sacrifice in action at the#GalwanValley . At a time, when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need. I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein. pic.twitter.com/PlvE9WStEY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 16, 2020