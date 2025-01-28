Virat Kohli’s age-group colleague’s son watches him bat ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

Virat Kohli is set to return to the Ranji Trophy, and has begun training with the Delhi team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahead of the match, a young fan was spotted watching Virat training in the nets.

The young fan, named Kabir, is not just an ordinary fan. He is the son of one of Virat Kohli's age-group colleagues. Kabir's father once played age-group cricket with Virat back in the day.

His son was spotted watching the star India batter training in the nets with his Delhi teammates ahead of their Ranji Trophy matches against the Railways. Team Delhi is set to host Railways on Thursday, January 30.

Virat Kohli is set to return to the Ranji Trophy after a long gap of over 12 years. He last played in the premier domestic tournament in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh.

Following the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 debacle, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it mandatory for players to participate in domestic matches.

Virat Kohli, who had a poor run, will be looking to regain his touch as he is set to play for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. The former Indian skipper earlier trained in Alibaug with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar before departing for Delhi.

He then joined the Delhi team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the team training session on Tuesday, January 28. The right-hander was seen taking in part in several fielding and running drills while he also engaged in a fun football game with his Delhi teammates.

He then went on to work on his batting, where he faced a mix of fast bowlers and spinners. Virat also took part in some fielding throw-downs with his teammates. His participation has increased the anticipation and wait for this Ranji Trophy fixture.

Young Ayush Badoni will lead Delhi in this Elite Group D fixture. They are placed sixth on the points table. For the Railways, who are placed fourth, this will be a crucial clash to make it to the knockout stages.

