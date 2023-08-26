Team India's senior batter, Virat Kohli, took part in an intense training session along with other Asia Cup 2023 squad members on Day 3 of the ongoing preparatory camp in Alur, Bengaluru.

According to Star Sports, Kohli faced spin bowlers in the nets and looked to be in an attacking mode. The seasoned campaigner batted against the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Hrithik Shokeen, and Rahul Chahar to prepare himself for the Pakistani spinners.

Following the net session, Kohli played some fast bowling in a match simulation drill, with Ravindra Jadeja as his batting partner. Notably, tall left-arm pacer Aniket Choudhary was one of the bowlers, helping the Men in Blue get ready for Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi.

Kohli has looked in promising form lately. He was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against West Indies in July, where he registered scores of 76 and 121 in two innings.

Like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma also batted with great intensity in preparatory camp - Reports

The report from Star Sports also indicated that skipper Rohit Sharma has been batting with great intensity so far in the training camp in Alur.

Sharma was the first one to bat in the morning session. Apart from his batting practice, he also has long discussions with the Indian bowlers, helping them identify the areas they need to target.

It is worth mentioning that Sharma and KL Rahul were the first pair to bat in the match simulation drill on Saturday, August 26. Rahul also performed some light wicketkeeping drills after batting.

Rahul is unlikely to feature in the team's opening encounter of the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2. In his press conference, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar revealed that the keeper-batter is nursing a niggle and could miss the first few games.

Rahul is returning after a long injury layoff. He injured his thigh while fielding during an Indian Premier League earlier this year. He underwent a thigh surgery in May and will make his comeback to competitive cricket at the continental tournament.