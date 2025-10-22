"Virat Kohli's marketing is very important for the game" - Indian legend's take on star batter ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin presented an interesting take on star batter Virat Kohli ahead of the second ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue will face the hosts at Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.

Ashwin reckoned that marketing and selling the game has become a huge factor, particularly for the one-day format. He stated that it was important to market Virat Kohli to attract people towards watching ODI cricket. However, as the likes of Kohli and Rohit Sharma are being spoken about a lot as their return has been marketed, Ashwin added that it would put more pressure on the two.

"Virat Kohli's marketing is very important for the game and for himself. There is not much of a welcome for ODI series these days so how else will you sell it? The highest sellable factor is the return of Rohit and Virat. So that has been sold. After that they also become the talking point. It is difficult to go and straight away and perform. They have not played any cricket, no match practice. The stands might be filled in Adelaide and they may also fail again, that is the nature of the game," he said on 'Ash ki Baat'.

Given the fact that they might fail as they are playing international cricket after a long gap, Ashwin also added that they must be given space and support from the management, along with open communication. The duo disappointed on their return. In the first ODI, Rohit scored just eight runs while Kohli was dismissed for a duck.

Ashwin pointed out that if the selectors want Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the 2027 World Cup, they must make them play more matches. However, he opined that these games should be just to give them match practice in a competitive environment. He added that there should be no pressure of performance in these games. Ashwin personally batted for Kohli and Rohit to play the upcoming World Cup in South Africa, given their experience and ability to handle pressure.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must not be pressured, says Ashwin

Ever since there have been talks about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's place not being confirmed for the 2027 World Cup, there has been tremendous pressure on the two batters.

The talks only got more after they failed to perform in the first ODI at Perth. However, Ashwin reckoned that they should be relieved of pressure if India wants to bring the best out of the two stalwarts.

"At this point of time don't let them feel the pressure. Let them enjoy. Because you have to get the best out of them. They should be relieved of any kind of pressure on them," he said.

Further, Ashwin reckoned that India must also look to use Virat Kohli to the best to win tournaments. He added that his knowledge and experience could also help youngsters.

"What is there for Virat to achieve? He has won everything. For Rohit the 50-over World Cup is left but for Virat even that is not. He is accomplished. What is important for Indian cricket right now? To translate his knowledge and experience and pass it well to the other players, to use it well. Please utilize him to win tournaments. It is important to allow them to enjoy their cricket."

Kohli and Rohit will be keen to bounce back at Adelaide. Their scoring big will not only benefit India but also give them confidence going forward.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

