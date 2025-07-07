The Delhi Premier League 2025 auction was held on Sunday, July 6. Former India captain Virat Kohli's 15-year-old nephew Aryaveer and legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag's sons Aryavir and Vedant were among the players sold at the event.
Aryaveer, a leg spinner, was roped in by South Delhi Superstarz for ₹1 lakh at the event. On the other hand, Sehwag's 18-year-old son Aryavir, an opening batter, bagged an ₹8 lakh deal from Central Delhi Kings. The former cricketer's younger son, Vedant, who is an off-spinner, was signed by West Delhi Lions for ₹4 lakh.
The inaugural season of the tournament was held in 2024. North Delhi Strikers were crowned as the champions of the edition. They beat South Delhi Superstarz by three runs in the final.
The first season featured six teams. However, eight teams will compete for the trophy this time. Two new teams, Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers, were added to the competition ahead of the auction.
It is worth mentioning that each team entered the Delhi Premier League 2025 auction (men's) with a purse of ₹1.50 crore each. Every franchise was allowed to retain one player ahead of the auction.
Teams also had one Right to Match (RTM) card each. However, the option wasn't valid for the marquee category.
SRJ pacer Simarjeet Singh was the most-expensive player at Delhi Premier League 2025 auction
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Simarjeet Singh emerged as the costliest buy at the Delhi Premier League 2025 auction. He was roped in by Central Delhi Kings at ₹39 lakh.
Simarjeet was part of the SRH squad for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He featured in four matches and picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 14.10.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi was also in great demand at the event. South Delhi Superstarz resigned the crafty spinner for ₹38 lakh. He was one of the finds of IPL 2025. With 14 wickets across 13 outings at an economy rate of 8.25, he was LSG's leading wicket-taker of the season.
Meanwhile, the other notable names sold at the Delhi Premier League 2025 auction include Nitish Rana (West Delhi Lions - ₹34 lakh) Prince Yadav (New Delhi Tigers - ₹33 lakh), Yash Dhull (Central Delhi Kings - ₹15 lakh), Navdeep Saini (East Delhi Riders - ₹10 lakh), and Lalit Yadav (Purani Dilli 6 - ₹10 lakh).
